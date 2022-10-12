Read full article on original website
Until getting a call from Baylor Associate AD Walter Abercrombie a few months ago, Josh Ludy didn't even know there was such a thing as a Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame, "let alone expect to ever get inducted into it." "Honestly, it completely caught me off guard," said Ludy, an...
MT Opens ITA Texas Regional
WACO, Texas – Baylor men's tennis opened the 2022 ITA Texas Regional on Thursday morning at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears had two participating in the day's action, with Justin Braverman finishing 2-0 and Christopher Frantzen 1-1 on the day. Braverman's two-win Thursday begin with a quick 6-1,...
MT to Host ITA Texas Regional Championship
WACO, Texas – Baylor men's tennis opens the courts of the Hurd Tennis Center for the first time this academic year for the ITA Division I Texas Regional Championships, held this Thursday though Tuesday. The Bears return to Waco after Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi finished as finalists in the All-Americans consolation doubles draw in Tulsa on Sunday.
