The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team joined an ignominious group in program history with another early season loss on Friday. A 5-1 defeat to No. 10 St. Cloud State in the home opener at the Kohl Center sent the Badgers to 0-3 for the season. Only four other UW teams have lost their first three games in the 60 years of the modern era — 1975, 1985, 2008 and 2014.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO