3 things that stood out in the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to St. Cloud State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team joined an ignominious group in program history with another early season loss on Friday. A 5-1 defeat to No. 10 St. Cloud State in the home opener at the Kohl Center sent the Badgers to 0-3 for the season. Only four other UW teams have lost their first three games in the 60 years of the modern era — 1975, 1985, 2008 and 2014.
