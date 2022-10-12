Read full article on original website
Related
Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More
Everything you need to know about the Miami Hurricanes' road trip to Virginia Tech.
Pete Thamel: Tennessee's Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough out vs Alabama on Saturday
Pete Thamel delivered some disappointing news for faithful on Saturday, revealing star wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive back Jaylen McCollough will miss the gigantic showdown against Alabama. “No. 6 Tennessee will be without two key starters in its game with No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. Sources told ESPN that...
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to St. Cloud State
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team joined an ignominious group in program history with another early season loss on Friday. A 5-1 defeat to No. 10 St. Cloud State in the home opener at the Kohl Center sent the Badgers to 0-3 for the season. Only four other UW teams have lost their first three games in the 60 years of the modern era — 1975, 1985, 2008 and 2014.
Comments / 0