Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: Drew Lock 'nipping at' Geno Smith's heels in practice

The former Denver Broncos quarterback, part of the package that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, was beaten out for the starting job this preseason by Geno Smith. Smith has been one of the league's biggest surprises this season, and Carroll believes the competition in practice keeps Smith's fire lit. "It's...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News

Jonathan Taylor has failed to reach the potential that he flashed during the 2021 season. After leading the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) this past season, the Colts running back is struggling through the first five games of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Football
New York State
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
NBC Chicago

Commanders' Carson Wentz Is Already Losing Support in Washington

Seems like Wentz is already losing support in Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2020 the Eagles had a choice: stick with a flailing and floundering Carson Wentz, or bench him for then-rookie Jalen Hurts and find out what you have?. Fast forward less than 24 months and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Jaguars

The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 6 game are precisely that bold. Of course, the Colts will need to self-scout and change multiple aspects of their scheme to find success. But, if they do, these bold predictions will have a chance to become a reality. 3 Bold...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Pacers Might Have A New Star

The Indiana Pacers have been showing their future during their few preseason games. There is no doubt that the team is about to face a pretty rough season, they are definitely still in the midst of a long rebuilding phase. No one should expect the team to storm to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kelechi Osemele
Aaron Wilson

