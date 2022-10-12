Read full article on original website
Colts Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Indianapolis Colts are going to be down one of their wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Receiver Ashton Dulin was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and isn't going to suit up again until next season. Dulin suffered a foot injury during last Thursday's 12-9 win...
Al Michaels Says He May Retire if Bears-Commanders Resembles Colts-Broncos on TNF
Al Michaels is one of us. The legendary sports broadcaster was just as miserable during last week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos as everyone else. And if he witnesses a similar performance this week, he might call it a career. During an appearance...
Pete Carroll: Drew Lock 'nipping at' Geno Smith's heels in practice
The former Denver Broncos quarterback, part of the package that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, was beaten out for the starting job this preseason by Geno Smith. Smith has been one of the league's biggest surprises this season, and Carroll believes the competition in practice keeps Smith's fire lit. "It's...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News
Jonathan Taylor has failed to reach the potential that he flashed during the 2021 season. After leading the NFL in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) this past season, the Colts running back is struggling through the first five games of the year.
WATCH: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Is Absolutely Done With Non-Football Questions
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is fed up with questions about his two injured… The post WATCH: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Is Absolutely Done With Non-Football Questions appeared first on Outsider.
Commanders' Carson Wentz Is Already Losing Support in Washington
Seems like Wentz is already losing support in Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2020 the Eagles had a choice: stick with a flailing and floundering Carson Wentz, or bench him for then-rookie Jalen Hurts and find out what you have?. Fast forward less than 24 months and...
3 Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Jaguars
The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 6 game are precisely that bold. Of course, the Colts will need to self-scout and change multiple aspects of their scheme to find success. But, if they do, these bold predictions will have a chance to become a reality. 3 Bold...
The Pacers Might Have A New Star
The Indiana Pacers have been showing their future during their few preseason games. There is no doubt that the team is about to face a pretty rough season, they are definitely still in the midst of a long rebuilding phase. No one should expect the team to storm to the...
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Thursday Night Football" (TNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
