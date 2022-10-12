The Union Yellow Jackets defeated the Enterprise Bulldogs in a crucial district battle 27-13. With 2:09 remaining in the first quarter, U’Darian Hickmon got the Yellow Jacket scoring started with a 5 yard touchdown run. The PAT was unsuccessful. This touchdown by Hickmon was the only scoring drive of the quarter. The score at the end of the first quarter was Yellow Jackets 6 Bulldogs 0. At the 6:25 mark of the second quarter Ky’Yon Harris extended the Jacket lead with a 1 yard touchdown run. Hickmon also carried the ball into the end zone for a successful 2 point conversion. The score stood at Union 14 Enterprise 0. With 34 seconds remaining in the first half the Enterprise quarterback Cooper Galyean completed a 21 yard pass to Zee Sims for a touchdown. The PAT by Trace Roy was good. When the horn sounded to end the first half the score was Jackets 14 Bulldogs 7.

UNION, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO