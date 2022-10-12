Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz reportedly now also has a fractured finger
Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz took the field on Thursday night already not “100 percent” from an arm strain,
Gunter to face much improved Howe Bulldogs team
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Before the start of the season, football fans might not have thought much about the Howe-Gunter game, until now. What a turnaround it has been for the Bulldogs. They are now 5-1 on the season and will put Gunter’s undefeated record to the test on Friday night. This game represents a key contest in Gunter’s quest to win the district championship again.
Weekly rankings notes: Tyler Thompson, Armel Mukam highlight five new 4-stars
247Sports provided a midseason update to the 2023 Top247 rankings Wednesday, but countless additional moves happened this week as well. That's why we wanted to highlight a particularly noteworthy 10-pack of updates in Thursday's weekly rankings notes, which feature a handful of new four-star prospects in the senior class. From...
Yellow Jackets continue to win, defeat Enterprise 27-13
The Union Yellow Jackets defeated the Enterprise Bulldogs in a crucial district battle 27-13. With 2:09 remaining in the first quarter, U’Darian Hickmon got the Yellow Jacket scoring started with a 5 yard touchdown run. The PAT was unsuccessful. This touchdown by Hickmon was the only scoring drive of the quarter. The score at the end of the first quarter was Yellow Jackets 6 Bulldogs 0. At the 6:25 mark of the second quarter Ky’Yon Harris extended the Jacket lead with a 1 yard touchdown run. Hickmon also carried the ball into the end zone for a successful 2 point conversion. The score stood at Union 14 Enterprise 0. With 34 seconds remaining in the first half the Enterprise quarterback Cooper Galyean completed a 21 yard pass to Zee Sims for a touchdown. The PAT by Trace Roy was good. When the horn sounded to end the first half the score was Jackets 14 Bulldogs 7.
