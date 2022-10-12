Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Congestive cardiomyopathy in dogs happens when the left side of the heart cannot pump blood around the body. The condition is often genetic.
Unfortunately, there is no cure for the condition. Although lifestyle changes can help to manage the condition.
If you see the signs of congestive cardiomyopathy in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.
Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.
Symptoms of Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs
The condition produces a wide range of symptoms. For example, some of the most common symptoms include:
- Fainting
- Coughing
- Becoming lethargic
- High heart rate
- Breathing problems
- Heart murmurs
- Shying away from exercise
- Collapsing
Causes of Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs
The cause of the condition is often genetic. For example, the following breeds are often born with the condition:
- Golden Retrievers
- Rottweilers
Additionally, the following conditions and factors are common causes of the condition:
- High blood pressure
- Thyroid issues
- Slower or faster than usual heart rate
- Mitral valve problems (including infection)
- Pulmonary blood clot
Treatments for Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs
Firstly, your vet will ask about your dog’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about your dog’s full medical history. This will also involve any breed-specific problems.
Thirdly, a full physical examination will be carried out. Blood and urine tests will be taken.
Additionally, an electrocardiogram (EKG) and other imaging techniques like ultrasounds can be used to monitor your dog’s heart performance.
Treatment focusses on the underlying cause of the condition. For example, medication (beta-blockers) can be tried to normalize your dog’s heart rate. As always, if your vet prescribes your dog any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine.
Additionally, lifestyle changes can be key. These include diet and exercise management. Specifically, diets low in sodium can help the condition. Your vet will help formulate an exercise and diet plan that’s safe for your dog.
Have you ever cared for a dog who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your dog recover? Let us know in the comments section below.
