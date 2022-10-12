Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

(Learn more about congestive cardiomyopathy in dogs. Picture credit: Kateryna Kukota / Getty Images)

Congestive cardiomyopathy in dogs happens when the left side of the heart cannot pump blood around the body. The condition is often genetic.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the condition. Although lifestyle changes can help to manage the condition.

If you see the signs of congestive cardiomyopathy in your dog, then get to a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments for the condition.

Symptoms of Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs

The condition produces a wide range of symptoms. For example, some of the most common symptoms include:

Fainting

Coughing

Becoming lethargic

High heart rate

Breathing problems

Heart murmurs

Shying away from exercise

Collapsing

Causes of Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs

(Picture credit: Mathias Ahrens / Getty Images)

The cause of the condition is often genetic. For example, the following breeds are often born with the condition:

Golden Retrievers

Rottweilers

Additionally, the following conditions and factors are common causes of the condition:

High blood pressure

Thyroid issues

Slower or faster than usual heart rate

Mitral valve problems (including infection)

Pulmonary blood clot

Treatments for Congestive Cardiomyopathy in Dogs

Firstly, your vet will ask about your dog’s symptoms. Secondly, your vet will ask about your dog’s full medical history. This will also involve any breed-specific problems.

Thirdly, a full physical examination will be carried out. Blood and urine tests will be taken.

Additionally, an electrocardiogram (EKG) and other imaging techniques like ultrasounds can be used to monitor your dog’s heart performance.

Treatment focusses on the underlying cause of the condition. For example, medication (beta-blockers) can be tried to normalize your dog’s heart rate. As always, if your vet prescribes your dog any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine.

Additionally, lifestyle changes can be key. These include diet and exercise management. Specifically, diets low in sodium can help the condition. Your vet will help formulate an exercise and diet plan that’s safe for your dog.

