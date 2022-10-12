Read full article on original website
BBC
Weston General Hospital's care status upgraded by CQC inspectors
Care provided by a hospital has improved, inspectors have revealed. The status of care provided at Weston General Hospital has been moved from "inadequate" to "requires improvement", the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said. The hospital, in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, was rated inadequate in 2021, but inspectors returned in August. They said...
BBC
Agency staffing costs in health service should be cut, says health minister
The health minister has announced plans to reduce money spent on agency staffing in the health service. Robin Swann said he also wanted to eliminate the use of off-contract agencies. From 2018/19 to 2021/22 expenditure on off-contract agency nursing staffing rose from £27m to £101m. Mr Swann said...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Woman dies after doctors 'delayed' treating sepsis for 12 hours while they argued over wards
A woman who died from sepsis experienced 'delayed' treatment after doctors debated which ward to treat her on, a report has found. Tina Hughes, 59, was rushed to A&E on 8 September last year, after she presented with signs of sepsis. Despite this being flagged by paramedics on her arrival at Sandwell General Hospital, in West Bromwich, Tina was not transferred to the acute medical unit until 3:00am the next morning where sepsis was diagnosed.
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage
Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Judge approves unlawful placement for girl, 13, at risk of suicide
A 13-year-old girl at risk of suicide and in the care of Manchester city council has languished in hospital for more than three months due to a lack of suitable placements anywhere in the country. In a family court hearing which a high court judge unusually directed should be held...
U.K.・
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies
Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill
The same legislator who wants to ban drag shows from Michigan schools, even though none have taken place, is now seeking to lock up parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. State Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) on Tuesday introduced House Bill 6454, which would amend the definition of first degree child abuse […] The post Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Mom Shares Stress As Employer Asks Her To Pay Back 'Overpaid' Wages of $550
"I'm in severe financial difficulty right now," shared the mom. "I can't spare a month's wage to give back to them."
The data is clear: long Covid is devastating people’s lives and livelihoods
Crushing fatigue. Brain fog making straightforward tasks almost impossible. Shortness of breath walking up the stairs. Just some of the many symptoms people with long Covid (post-Covid-19 condition) have experienced according to patient groups, researchers and clinicians the World Health Organization (WHO) has worked with since cases of prolonged suffering from Covid-19 started to be recognised in mid-2020.
WHO chief urges immediate action to tackle ‘devastating’ long Covid
Exclusive: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls for ‘sustained’ efforts to help people still experiencing ‘prolonged suffering’
BBC
Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital
Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
BBC
Northern Ireland judges given training and guidance after 'find a wife' remark
Northern Ireland's judiciary is to receive further guidance and training after a judge suggested a convicted sex offender should "find a wife", the lady chief justice has said. Dame Siobhan Keegan said the comments by Judge Brian Sherrard KC had "caused legitimate concern". Judge Sherrard made the remarks during the...
U.K.・
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
With hospitals cancelling routine operations due to a spike in Covid-19 infections, will an extra jab save the NHS or are too many people suffering vaccine fatigue?
We've been told to prepare for the worst this winter. Covid infections and hospitalisations have started to soar and the incoming wave of flu is expected to strike early and be especially severe. And while hospitals are already struggling to cope and have begun cancelling routine operations, health officials are...
Britain’s care system is broken from the top down. It’s people like Ann King who suffer
Families have been left feeling distressed and anxious after witnessing the video of 88-year-old Ann King being tormented and abused by those meant to be caring for her. This is a realisation of the worst nightmares of all those who have loved ones in care. This sadly, is not a...
