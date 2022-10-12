ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

BBC

Weston General Hospital's care status upgraded by CQC inspectors

Care provided by a hospital has improved, inspectors have revealed. The status of care provided at Weston General Hospital has been moved from "inadequate" to "requires improvement", the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said. The hospital, in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, was rated inadequate in 2021, but inspectors returned in August. They said...
BBC

Agency staffing costs in health service should be cut, says health minister

The health minister has announced plans to reduce money spent on agency staffing in the health service. Robin Swann said he also wanted to eliminate the use of off-contract agencies. From 2018/19 to 2021/22 expenditure on off-contract agency nursing staffing rose from £27m to £101m. Mr Swann said...
Tyla

Woman dies after doctors 'delayed' treating sepsis for 12 hours while they argued over wards

A woman who died from sepsis experienced 'delayed' treatment after doctors debated which ward to treat her on, a report has found. Tina Hughes, 59, was rushed to A&E on 8 September last year, after she presented with signs of sepsis. Despite this being flagged by paramedics on her arrival at Sandwell General Hospital, in West Bromwich, Tina was not transferred to the acute medical unit until 3:00am the next morning where sepsis was diagnosed.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
BBC

N﻿ursing home at centre of legal action set to close

A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. T﻿he operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. I﻿t means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
Fortune

Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies

Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
Michigan Advance

Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill

The same legislator who wants to ban drag shows from Michigan schools, even though none have taken place, is now seeking to lock up parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children. State Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) on Tuesday introduced House Bill 6454, which would amend the definition of first degree child abuse […] The post Parents providing gender-affirming care for their kids could get life in prison under GOP bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Guardian

The data is clear: long Covid is devastating people’s lives and livelihoods

Crushing fatigue. Brain fog making straightforward tasks almost impossible. Shortness of breath walking up the stairs. Just some of the many symptoms people with long Covid (post-Covid-19 condition) have experienced according to patient groups, researchers and clinicians the World Health Organization (WHO) has worked with since cases of prolonged suffering from Covid-19 started to be recognised in mid-2020.
BBC

Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital

Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
BBC

Northern Ireland judges given training and guidance after 'find a wife' remark

Northern Ireland's judiciary is to receive further guidance and training after a judge suggested a convicted sex offender should "find a wife", the lady chief justice has said. Dame Siobhan Keegan said the comments by Judge Brian Sherrard KC had "caused legitimate concern". Judge Sherrard made the remarks during the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims

Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
Daily Mail

With hospitals cancelling routine operations due to a spike in Covid-19 infections, will an extra jab save the NHS or are too many people suffering vaccine fatigue?

We've been told to prepare for the worst this winter. Covid infections and hospitalisations have started to soar and the incoming wave of flu is expected to strike early and be especially severe. And while hospitals are already struggling to cope and have begun cancelling routine operations, health officials are...
