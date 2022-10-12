'Designing Miami' Eilyn & Ray Jimenez Are Business Rivals But Viewers​ Love Their Marriage

Netflix's new show, Designing Miami, stars a powerhouse interior design couple, Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, who take on South Florida's elite resident homes... only they don't work together. They're actual business competitors and viewers are obsessed!

The pair are married, but Eilyn is the founder of Sire Design. Ray started Raymond Nicolas Design House and in the show is seen navigating a new chapter, launching his company after he parted ways with an ex-business partner.

Professionally, they make it very clear that they would never join forces, but viewers have fallen in love with their work/life balance and can't get enough of their personal connection. They're practically begging for a second season.

"What you see on TV is very authentic. It's very true," Eilyn told Narcity. "We wanted to show that reality TV can be real, and that struggles are a part of an everyday life."

From stopping date nights early for work calls to difficult family planning discussions, the Jimenez duo holds nothing back. Netflix watchers have taken to the couple's comment section with accolades on their "realness."

"I love your show so much. It better be a second season or I’ll have to unsubscribe to Netflix," one person messaged the entrepreneur.

Other viewers are praising how the season uplifts women, whereas reality TV is typically known for starting drama.

"Loved the show!! It was great to see design being created for so talented woman. Realitys in general nowadays just show woman hating each other, your show was the opposite, woman are great, creative and hustlers! Can wait for the second season," wrote a fan.

Eilyn tells Narcity that she loves the LatinX representation and has heard a ton of positive feedback from around the world.

"One of the biggest things that we love so much too is seeing how many Latinos and locals feel so represented to us and how real the show feels to everybody."

Season one is currently streaming on the video app, and the audience is patiently waiting to hear news about an upcoming season.