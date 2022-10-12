Read full article on original website
Bright Health's insurance exit spells bad news for Colorado's health plan reform
A Colorado health insurance purchasing alliance will not be able to offer plans in 2023 after Bright Health said it is ending its individual and group insurance business, the Colorado Sun reported Oct. 12. Bright Health is the carrier for Peak Health Alliance, which allows members of a community to...
Stimulus Updates To Know for Fall 2022
During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Direct payments of up to $750 scheduled for thousands of Americans – when you’ll get the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans in several states are now cashing in up to $750 in direct payments thanks to new initiatives. Connecticut families who are eligible can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a recent program that started rolling out in late August.
Child Tax Credit: Which States Have Expanded Payments and For How Long?
On Dec. 31, 2021, the expanded child tax credit expired when Congress failed to renew it. The last checks issued went out on the 15th of the month, leaving millions of families out of luck. Student...
CNBC
There's new optimism the $300 monthly child tax credit checks can be renewed — but the relief may look different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
These Are the Best Jobs With Housing Included as Rent Keeps Rising
Living expenses in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and the cost of buying a home today has priced many people out of the market. Rent is also rising, which means that people struggle to make ends meet. But what if you could find a job that provided you with a place to live and a salary?
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9...
13 recent payer exec moves
Here are 13 payer executive moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 4. Retired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson was appointed to the newly created advisory board for the digital therapeutics company. Kaia Health. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Charlene MacDonald chief government affairs officer. Most...
Handful of lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief
The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there's "no indication" that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
Bill would ban payers from selling Medicare Advantage plans under Medicare name
Two U.S. representatives have introduced a bill that would rename Medicare Advantage plans, prohibit private insurers from using "Medicare" in plan titles or advertisements and impose "significant fines for any insurer that engages in this deceptive practice." Rep. Mark Pocan, one of the bill's two sponsors, said Medicare Advantage programs...
12 recent payer partnerships
From co-owned health plans between insurers and providers to major investments in telehealth, these are 12 payer partnerships reported by Becker's since Sept. 27:. Aetna said Oct. 12 it is partnering with mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological to offer in-network services to members in California and Oregon. UPMC Health Plan.
What employers expect to drive up health plan costs in 2023
Employers are expecting their health plan costs to increase by a median of 7 percent in 2023, according to a Sept. 20 survey from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans compiled responses from 300 corporate/single employers, public employers/governmental entities and multi-employer benefit...
Cigna, 7 BCBS organizations join Medicare enrollment platform
Plans from Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations in seven states are now available on Hella Health, a digital Medicare enrollment platform. Hella Health uses technology to help Medicare beneficiaries find plans, according to an Oct. 13 news release from Hella. BCBS affiliates joining the platform include those in...
Aetna adding mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological in California, Oregon
Mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological is now in-network for Aetna members in California and Oregon, the provider said Oct. 12. The company, founded in 2021, currently also accepts Kaiser Permanente, Tricare Select and Optum patients, according to its website. "To us, the beauty of the telehealth model is that you...
UnitedHealth Group's $5.3B third quarter
UnitedHealth Group reported double digit revenue growth across all lines of business in the third quarter and a 28.5 percent increase in net revenues, according to its earnings report released Oct. 14. "The strength of our performance reflects the diligence and determination of our colleagues to improve people’s experience across...
Rising costs have employers seeking alternative approaches to retiree benefits
Some U.S. employers are looking at alternative ways to provide healthcare benefits to their retirees who are not eligible for Medicare, according to an Oct. 11 survey from Willis Towers Watson. The company surveyed 122 employers between July and August for its 2022 Retiree Medical Survey, according to an Oct....
Social Security benefits get big bump from inflation
While inflation is pounding folks at the gas pump and the checkout stand, it’s not all bad news for older adults on a fixed income. Because inflation is so high, Social Security benefits are poised to get the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living...
Cigna expanding ACA plans in Texas
Cigna will offer plans on the ACA Marketplace in 11 Texas counties for 2023, the payer said Oct. 12. The plans will be available for purchase in Collin, Crosby, Dallas, El Paso, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lubbock, Rockwall and Tarrant counties, according to a news release. The exchange plans include...
CMS approves Arizona Medicaid program to address housing insecurity
Arizona will test Medicaid program initiatives to address housing insecurity, CMS said Oct. 14. The agency approved a Medicaid waiver program to help fund a housing and health opportunities program. According to a news release, the program will incorporate services to help people remain stably housed and support for community housing for beneficiaries with unique needs or those who are transitioning out of institutional care.
How 5 payers are reforming prior authorization systems
Though providers have been largely critical of payers for what they say are slow or ineffective prior authorization reforms, these are five innovative systems introduced by payers this year:. BCBS Massachusetts said Oct. 12 it partnered with AI company Olive for a prior authorization pilot at Boston-based New England Baptist...
