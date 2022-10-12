ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

13 recent payer exec moves

Here are 13 payer executive moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 4. Retired Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson was appointed to the newly created advisory board for the digital therapeutics company. Kaia Health. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Charlene MacDonald chief government affairs officer. Most...
Handful of lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief

The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there's "no indication" that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
Bill would ban payers from selling Medicare Advantage plans under Medicare name

Two U.S. representatives have introduced a bill that would rename Medicare Advantage plans, prohibit private insurers from using "Medicare" in plan titles or advertisements and impose "significant fines for any insurer that engages in this deceptive practice." Rep. Mark Pocan, one of the bill's two sponsors, said Medicare Advantage programs...
12 recent payer partnerships

From co-owned health plans between insurers and providers to major investments in telehealth, these are 12 payer partnerships reported by Becker's since Sept. 27:. Aetna said Oct. 12 it is partnering with mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological to offer in-network services to members in California and Oregon. UPMC Health Plan.
What employers expect to drive up health plan costs in 2023

Employers are expecting their health plan costs to increase by a median of 7 percent in 2023, according to a Sept. 20 survey from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans compiled responses from 300 corporate/single employers, public employers/governmental entities and multi-employer benefit...
Cigna, 7 BCBS organizations join Medicare enrollment platform

Plans from Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations in seven states are now available on Hella Health, a digital Medicare enrollment platform. Hella Health uses technology to help Medicare beneficiaries find plans, according to an Oct. 13 news release from Hella. BCBS affiliates joining the platform include those in...
UnitedHealth Group's $5.3B third quarter

UnitedHealth Group reported double digit revenue growth across all lines of business in the third quarter and a 28.5 percent increase in net revenues, according to its earnings report released Oct. 14. "The strength of our performance reflects the diligence and determination of our colleagues to improve people’s experience across...
Rising costs have employers seeking alternative approaches to retiree benefits

Some U.S. employers are looking at alternative ways to provide healthcare benefits to their retirees who are not eligible for Medicare, according to an Oct. 11 survey from Willis Towers Watson. The company surveyed 122 employers between July and August for its 2022 Retiree Medical Survey, according to an Oct....
Social Security benefits get big bump from inflation

While inflation is pounding folks at the gas pump and the checkout stand, it’s not all bad news for older adults on a fixed income. Because inflation is so high, Social Security benefits are poised to get the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living...
Cigna expanding ACA plans in Texas

Cigna will offer plans on the ACA Marketplace in 11 Texas counties for 2023, the payer said Oct. 12. The plans will be available for purchase in Collin, Crosby, Dallas, El Paso, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lubbock, Rockwall and Tarrant counties, according to a news release. The exchange plans include...
CMS approves Arizona Medicaid program to address housing insecurity

Arizona will test Medicaid program initiatives to address housing insecurity, CMS said Oct. 14. The agency approved a Medicaid waiver program to help fund a housing and health opportunities program. According to a news release, the program will incorporate services to help people remain stably housed and support for community housing for beneficiaries with unique needs or those who are transitioning out of institutional care.
How 5 payers are reforming prior authorization systems

Though providers have been largely critical of payers for what they say are slow or ineffective prior authorization reforms, these are five innovative systems introduced by payers this year:. BCBS Massachusetts said Oct. 12 it partnered with AI company Olive for a prior authorization pilot at Boston-based New England Baptist...
