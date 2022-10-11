Read full article on original website
KGLO News
DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
BRITT — A Britt farmer has been fined $2000 after repeated failures to submit manure management plan updates and fees to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says Mike Hejlik has an animal feeding operation at 830 200th Street in Britt that consists of two confinement buildings housing 2400 swine grow to finish and a 960 unit swine nursery.
KAAL-TV
Emergency medical services on the ballot in northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A few counties in northeast Iowa have to rely on ambulance services of other communities. That could change this November. On the ballot in northern Iowa, voters will decide whether or not the county can collect taxes to fund emergency medical services in the area.
iheart.com
Our first Feed the Farmer winner is Russ Neave in Humboldt County
As we show our appreciation to Iowa's Farmers by feeding them during this busy harvest season, our friends at Beck's Hybrids delivered a hot meal to Russ Neave and his harvest crew near Gilmore City:. The Hot Roast Beef from Linda Kay's in West Bend hit the spot for Russ...
mystar106.com
AG candidate Bird says she has support from 73 county sheriffs, including five Democrats
MASON CITY — The Republican challenger in the Iowa Attorney General’s race says she’s now landed the support of 73 county sheriffs across the state, including five Democrats. The latest three sheriffs to show their support, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals, Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer...
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
algonaradio.com
Operation EDITH Set for Thursday Evening as Part of Fire Prevention Week
–The Algona Fire Department has been busy this National Fire Prevention Week, reaching out to schools and members of the public in a variety of ways. Asst. Fire Chief Tony Rahm tells KLGA News that they have conducted fire drills for school students, handed out educational materials, and tonight they will be participating in Operation EDITH.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
KIMT
Albert Lea woman pleads guilty to stealing over $200,000 in rent payments
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing more than $200,000 in tenant rent payments. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. A sentencing date has not been set. Thumann was...
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas Area Dismissing Early Today Due to Lack of Substitute Teachers
Pocahontas Area Schools are dismissing three hours early today (Wed) due to a shortage of substitute teachers. According to the Pocahontas Area Facebook page, the district is set to dismiss students at 12:10pm. No middle school practices are scheduled following the early out, but high school practices are still scheduled.
algonaradio.com
Legacy Ball Returns to Normal Following 2-Year Hiatus
–The Kossuth Regional Health Center Foundation’s 20th annual Legacy Ball fundraiser will once again be held in-person, at the Columbia Events Center in Algona. The black-tie optional event, scheduled for Saturday, November 5th, has been held virtually the past 2 years due to the pandemic. Physician’s Assistant Mark Davis...
95 Years Later: Iowa Man Still Has “World’s Longest Beard” Record [PHOTOS]
When you begin growing a beard at age 19 and continue until you pass away at age 81, the results are like nothing we have ever seen before. Neither have the Guinness Book of World Records or the Smithsonian. Hans Langseth was born in Norway in 1846. He would begin...
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial over three pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man allegedly caught with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy with intent to deliver meth. He was arrested the morning of September 28 after Pulido was...
kicdam.com
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
