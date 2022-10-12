Read full article on original website
Big Mountain Enduro Releases 5 Round Calendar for 2023
The team at Big Mountain Enduro (BME) has worked hard to put together what is arguably going to be one of the best race calendars to date for next year. The 2023 BME Series presented by Specialized will include a 5-stop national tour consisting of two brand new venues. The...
Video: Evan Wall at Top Speed in Squamish in 'Arcade'
Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules.
Video: Crashing in Front of a Freeride Legend at Big White - I Only Ride Park Tour Ep. 4
Just outside of Kelowna, BC you’ll find the epic Big White Bike Park. Watch as the Mahalo my Dude crew sessions big jumps, big berms, relentless rock and an epic mulch jump, plus one of us eats s*** in front of freeride legend Darren Berrecloth.
Video: How To Scrub with Remy Metailler
This has been my most requested video for over a year. The scrub is a technique that allows you to stay lower to the ground and therefore make a shorter trajectory on a jump to go faster. You are less likely to overshoot and as a result do not have to brake as much coming onto a jump. Every downhill athlete uses that technique to win races, but it's also a very good skill to have for any advanced rider sending it in the bike parks.
Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'
A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first ascents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
Video: Cam Zink's Journey at Rampage in 'Equanimity Ep. 1'
Equanimity: mental calmness, composure, and evenness of temper, especially in a difficult situation. Take a journey through the mind of Cameron Zink as he takes on the 2022 Red Bull Rampage in this multi part series brought to you by DEITY and JP Films. Make sure to subscribe to the...
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
As reaches have grown, what we think of as "short" and "long" chainstays needs to start shifting as well. It is no secret how chainstays affect the handling of a bike. Even a dry, technical document like the UCI technical guidelines states very clearly what a shorter or longer chainstays does. Yet to read the forum discussions and marketing material around them, you could be forgiven for thinking that there is some dark magic going on back there.
Podcast: 2022 Season Review, the Riders' Union & Team Rumours from Greg Minnaar & Jordan Williams
On this episode of the pod George & Jack chat with Greg Minnaar about his 2022 season, the 3 broken vertebrae he sustained in Val di Sole, Ronan Dunne & how excited he is for 2023. Then they’re joined by 2022 Junior World Champion, Jordan Williams. Oh, there’s some hot team rumours in there too courtesy of a very jetlagged Emilie Siegenthaler…
Crankbrothers Announces New Fabio Wibmer Signature Edition Stamp 7 Pedal
From trials to trails, mind-blowing edits, and insane stair gaps, Fabio Wibmer is constantly pushing the limits. Using the Crankbrothers Stamp 7 size-specific flat pedals in internet-melting videos such as Home Office and Wibmer’s Law, it was about time he got his own signature pedal. Introducing the Stamp 7...
Slack Randoms: AirTag Bells, Canyon Partners with F1's Valtteri Bottas, Jet Engine Blowouts & More
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel which we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.
Video: Stylish Combos with Eliott Lapotre, Nicolas Terrier & Léo Delfour
Way back in the day, my passion for video began with the legendary Sony VX2000, and after picking it back up recently, I wanted to dust it off for some old-school video action. What better way to shoot a laid-back edit with the guys I've been riding with for years now?! It only took a few phone calls to get Nico, Leo and Eliott all together and meet up in Lyon for a good old-fashioned sesh..
Video: 11-Year-Old Max Cookman Sends Big Tricks in 'Summer's End'
Eleven year-old, Max Cookman from Vancouver Island, B.C. has been obsessed with riding bikes since the age of eight. His local jumps at the Stevie Smith Bike Park is one of his favourite spots to ride. There you can find him flowing jumps, learning new tricks, and sessioning with friends after school, almost every day of the week.
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
Remember Shark Bites? They were the colorful fruit snacks the cool kids brought to school in the '90s, gleefully chomping the heads off miniature hammerhead and great white sharks while those of us stuck with hot lunch poked at our mystery meat. That doesn't have anything to do with this review of Galfer's latest rotors, other than the fact that most of my shark-related memories seem to revolve around those gummy snacks...
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
Revolution Bike Park has shared today that they will be closing indefinitely. This is due to the fact that the larch trees in the park have a disease called phytophthora ramorum. By law in the UK, all the larch trees in the park will need to be felled, cleared up and then replanted.
