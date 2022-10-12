ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Football Hosts Stony Brook on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by hosting the Stony Brook University Seawolves on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, October 15, at 6:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each...
STONY BROOK, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Soccer Unable to Get Past Davidson

Davidson, N.C. – (October 13, 2022) – Davidson's Hailey Bremer scored the only goal of the contest, as the Wildcats downed the Fordham Rams, 1-0, in Atlantic 10 women's soccer action at Alumni Stadium on Thursday night. The loss puts Fordham at 4-9-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the Atlantic...
DAVIDSON, NC
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Soccer Meets Saint Joseph’s on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. – (October 13, 2022) – The Fordham men's soccer team starts the stretch run toward the Atlantic 10 Championship on Saturday, as the Rams head to Philadelphia for a crucial conference match at Saint Joseph's. Fordham (3-2-7, 1-1-3 A10) is in a four-way tie for sixth...
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
fordhamsports.com

Volleyball Begins Three-Week Road Swing at George Washington this Weekend

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (8-10, 2-5) begins its three-weekend, six-match road swing on Friday with a trip to George Washington (11-9, 5-2). Friday the two schools will meet at 6 p.m. and with an adjusted 3 p.m. start on Saturday. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+. All...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Darius Quisenberry Named Preseason All-Atlantic 10

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham grad student guard Darius Quisenberry was named Third Team Preseason All-Atlantic 10 it was announced today at the conference media day held at Barclays Center. He is the first Ram to earn preseason All-Atlantic 10 honors since Joseph Chartouny in 2017. A transfer from Youngstown...
BRONX, NY
njbmagazine.com

Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office

Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City

If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges Following Raid On New Jersey Home

Tsu Surf has been arrested in New Jersey on federal racketeering charges in connection with a DEA case, following a raid by authorities. According to Fox 5 New York, the battle rapper (real name Rahjon Cox) was apprehended on Thursday (October 13) by the U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force at a home in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
thesource.com

Prosecutor And Judge In G-Dep 1993 Murder Case Now Want Him Freed

Twelve years ago, former Bad Boy Records signee Trevell “G-Dep” Coleman walked into a NYPD precinct to confess to a murder he allegedly committed in October 1993. Detectives doing their due diligence, matched up the story by Dep to an unsolved homicide. Ultimately, Coleman was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, but now the prosecutor in the case has asked for the “Special Delivery” rapper to be released from prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Had To Be Retrieved From Cell By U.S. Marshals After Refusing To Show For Court Date

The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Coney Island Mother Indicted for Drowning her 3 Children

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that a Coney Island woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. She is accused of drowning her three children near their home in Coney Island. “These innocent young children had their entire lives ahead of them when their own mother allegedly drowned and...
BROOKLYN, NY

