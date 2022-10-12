Read full article on original website
fordhamsports.com
Football Hosts Stony Brook on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by hosting the Stony Brook University Seawolves on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, October 15, at 6:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Unable to Get Past Davidson
Davidson, N.C. – (October 13, 2022) – Davidson's Hailey Bremer scored the only goal of the contest, as the Wildcats downed the Fordham Rams, 1-0, in Atlantic 10 women's soccer action at Alumni Stadium on Thursday night. The loss puts Fordham at 4-9-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the Atlantic...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Meets Saint Joseph’s on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 13, 2022) – The Fordham men's soccer team starts the stretch run toward the Atlantic 10 Championship on Saturday, as the Rams head to Philadelphia for a crucial conference match at Saint Joseph's. Fordham (3-2-7, 1-1-3 A10) is in a four-way tie for sixth...
Newark, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Newark. The Bloomfield High School football team will have a game with Barringer Academy of S.T.E.A.M on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00. The West Side High School football team will have a game with Weequahic High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Begins Three-Week Road Swing at George Washington this Weekend
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (8-10, 2-5) begins its three-weekend, six-match road swing on Friday with a trip to George Washington (11-9, 5-2). Friday the two schools will meet at 6 p.m. and with an adjusted 3 p.m. start on Saturday. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+. All...
fordhamsports.com
Darius Quisenberry Named Preseason All-Atlantic 10
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham grad student guard Darius Quisenberry was named Third Team Preseason All-Atlantic 10 it was announced today at the conference media day held at Barclays Center. He is the first Ram to earn preseason All-Atlantic 10 honors since Joseph Chartouny in 2017. A transfer from Youngstown...
njbmagazine.com
Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office
Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
jcitytimes.com
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
HipHopDX.com
Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges Following Raid On New Jersey Home
Tsu Surf has been arrested in New Jersey on federal racketeering charges in connection with a DEA case, following a raid by authorities. According to Fox 5 New York, the battle rapper (real name Rahjon Cox) was apprehended on Thursday (October 13) by the U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force at a home in Jersey City.
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
City seeks to keep detainees locked in their cells longer, as gangs war at Rikers jail
A security fence surrounds a facility on Rikers Island. At one jail where stabbings are common, officials say half of the detainees are gang members. [ more › ]
BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings
Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
thesource.com
Prosecutor And Judge In G-Dep 1993 Murder Case Now Want Him Freed
Twelve years ago, former Bad Boy Records signee Trevell “G-Dep” Coleman walked into a NYPD precinct to confess to a murder he allegedly committed in October 1993. Detectives doing their due diligence, matched up the story by Dep to an unsolved homicide. Ultimately, Coleman was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, but now the prosecutor in the case has asked for the “Special Delivery” rapper to be released from prison.
BET
Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Had To Be Retrieved From Cell By U.S. Marshals After Refusing To Show For Court Date
The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Coney Island Mother Indicted for Drowning her 3 Children
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that a Coney Island woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. She is accused of drowning her three children near their home in Coney Island. “These innocent young children had their entire lives ahead of them when their own mother allegedly drowned and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
