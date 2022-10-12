Read full article on original website
sfsimplified.com
This new nonprofit wants to make it easier to find 'green' businesses
Simplified: Building Sustainable Connections is a new nonprofit that's working to help businesses make more sustainable decisions. Here's what the organization wants to do for Sioux Falls. Why it matters. The new nonprofit launched on Earth Day of this year with the goal to give more sustainable businesses a platform...
sfsimplified.com
Your week, simplified: Oct. 12, 2022
Happy Wednesday! Megan here. 👏 Holy moly: We (the small but mighty SFSimplified team) set a goal to add 20 new members during our fall membership drive. WE FREAKIN' DOUBLED IT. Thank you, thank you, thank you to the 44 people who bought in to a smarter Sioux Falls. It's SO cool that you support local news.
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
sdstate.edu
South Dakota Sharply Polarized as the 2022 Election Approaches
The 2022 South Dakota Election Study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th 2022 by The SDSU Poll, a non-partisan research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This poll is similar to election surveys The SDSU Poll conducted in May 2022 and October 2020. In this survey, 565 registered South Dakota voters answered questions about the upcoming November election. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 percent, on par with other state-wide polls.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected.
siouxfalls.business
Judge rules city should not have issued permits for Wholestone’s ‘boutique’ butcher shop
The city of Sioux Falls ignored state law when it issued a series of building permits on a 1,800-square-foot butcher shop in northeast Sioux Falls, a Minnehaha County judge said Tuesday. Wholestone Farms ‘last week’ last week received the final permit from the Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services Department...
dakotanewsnow.com
An inside look at Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Amazon fulfillment center north of Sioux Falls is running at partial capacity right now....but they are looking to ramp up full operations as soon as possible. Part of that depends on finding enough workers. Those new employees will be assisted by...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
siouxfalls.business
Inside Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center, high-tech robots support human workers
Picture every South Dakotan standing under one roof, not even packed in shoulder to shoulder but with room to move. That’s the capacity of the new Amazon fulfillment center on North Marion Road at Foundation Park, which opened earlier this month and ideally expects to add 144 employees per week until it reaches 1,500 workers.
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
kingsburyjournal.com
‘Lucky Larry’
Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to expel student
The Madison Central School Board met in executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Monday. Before entering executive session, the board appointed School Board president Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After coming out of executive session, a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man sentenced for illegal handgun buys
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them. Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock...
