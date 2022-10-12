ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

sfsimplified.com

This new nonprofit wants to make it easier to find 'green' businesses

Simplified: Building Sustainable Connections is a new nonprofit that's working to help businesses make more sustainable decisions. Here's what the organization wants to do for Sioux Falls. Why it matters. The new nonprofit launched on Earth Day of this year with the goal to give more sustainable businesses a platform...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

Your week, simplified: Oct. 12, 2022

Happy Wednesday! Megan here. 👏 Holy moly: We (the small but mighty SFSimplified team) set a goal to add 20 new members during our fall membership drive. WE FREAKIN' DOUBLED IT. Thank you, thank you, thank you to the 44 people who bought in to a smarter Sioux Falls. It's SO cool that you support local news.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstate.edu

South Dakota Sharply Polarized as the 2022 Election Approaches

The 2022 South Dakota Election Study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th 2022 by The SDSU Poll, a non-partisan research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This poll is similar to election surveys The SDSU Poll conducted in May 2022 and October 2020. In this survey, 565 registered South Dakota voters answered questions about the upcoming November election. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 percent, on par with other state-wide polls.
BROOKINGS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

An inside look at Sioux Falls’ new Amazon fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Amazon fulfillment center north of Sioux Falls is running at partial capacity right now....but they are looking to ramp up full operations as soon as possible. Part of that depends on finding enough workers. Those new employees will be assisted by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

‘Lucky Larry’

Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison Central School Board votes to expel student

The Madison Central School Board met in executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Monday. Before entering executive session, the board appointed School Board president Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After coming out of executive session, a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man sentenced for illegal handgun buys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them. Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

