Navasota, TX

Port Arthur News

Bulldogs, Fort Bend Marshall play deep into night after long rain delay

Inclement weather caused a nearly two-and-a-half-hour rain delay in Missouri City as the Nederland Bulldogs took on Fort Bend Marshall Thursday night. Despite the 9:20 p.m. kickoff, the two teams elected to play the game, which ended in a 24-0 victory for Fort Bend Marshall, which entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Bustamante advances to regionals

Navasota freshman Alysson Bustamante advanced to the regional cross country meet with a seventh-place finish at the District 25-4A meet at Royal High School. She finished with a time of 12:59 and will compete in Corpus Christi Oct. 24.
NAVASOTA, TX
KDAF

Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Juan Vargas
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KBTX.com

Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

A great welcome for Goode

High Point Elementary students in Navasota gave Gabriel Goode a warm welcome back to school Monday, Oct. 10. Goode was diagnosed at age 5 with Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer. He has undergone countless treatments since. Gabriel is the son of Preston and Briattany Goode.
Navasota, TX

