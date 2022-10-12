Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Bulldogs, Fort Bend Marshall play deep into night after long rain delay
Inclement weather caused a nearly two-and-a-half-hour rain delay in Missouri City as the Nederland Bulldogs took on Fort Bend Marshall Thursday night. Despite the 9:20 p.m. kickoff, the two teams elected to play the game, which ended in a 24-0 victory for Fort Bend Marshall, which entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state.
Navasota Examiner
Bustamante advances to regionals
Navasota freshman Alysson Bustamante advanced to the regional cross country meet with a seventh-place finish at the District 25-4A meet at Royal High School. She finished with a time of 12:59 and will compete in Corpus Christi Oct. 24.
SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern predicted as favorite
Texas Southern, last season's SWAC basketball tournament winner, is expected to be the cream of the crop in 2022-2023. The post SWAC Basketball: Texas Southern predicted as favorite appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
$725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn't take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas.
Coaches vs. Racism Announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic
Coaches vs. Racism announces 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston, TX.
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
Click2Houston.com
Local artist, longtime Astros fan to sing rendition of national anthem at game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON – A Houston-area native got a special opportunity on Thursday when the Astros selected her to sing the national anthem at Game 2 of the American League Division Series. “I don’t think you realize what you’re doing until you’re actually doing it so to me it feels surreal...
cw39.com
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Katy ISD head football coach resigns following allegations of misconduct with student
Lonnie Teagle is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office over an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a student, officials say.
KBTX.com
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash with a semi on Highway 105 east of Navasota in Grimes County. Troopers say around 7:30 a.m. Juliana Garcia, 19, of Conroe drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on the highway and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. Garcias was listed in serious but stable condition.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
Community calls on Katy ISD to rescind former coach's resignation, fire him instead
KATY, Texas — The head football coach at Paetow High School has resigned as he faces a possible investigation into his conduct at the school. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Katy ISD is staying silent on allegations made against former...
Navasota Examiner
A great welcome for Goode
High Point Elementary students in Navasota gave Gabriel Goode a warm welcome back to school Monday, Oct. 10. Goode was diagnosed at age 5 with Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer. He has undergone countless treatments since. Gabriel is the son of Preston and Briattany Goode.
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
