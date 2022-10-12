We're just a few weeks away from Halloween and with the weather finally cooling down, here's a mix of some fun, festive or indoor events this week. *Get revitalized. The 4th Annual Yogafest is coming back to the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Nov. 5. Attendees will experience three classes throughout the morning event, and this year, participants are encouraged to donate school supplies for three local schools. Free will donations will also be accepted for Kendra Brouwer. Sign up now for early-bird pricing! Tickets available here.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO