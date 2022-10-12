Read full article on original website
Your week, simplified: Oct. 12, 2022
Happy Wednesday! Megan here. 👏 Holy moly: We (the small but mighty SFSimplified team) set a goal to add 20 new members during our fall membership drive. WE FREAKIN' DOUBLED IT. Thank you, thank you, thank you to the 44 people who bought in to a smarter Sioux Falls. It's SO cool that you support local news.
This new nonprofit wants to make it easier to find 'green' businesses
Simplified: Building Sustainable Connections is a new nonprofit that's working to help businesses make more sustainable decisions. Here's what the organization wants to do for Sioux Falls. Why it matters. The new nonprofit launched on Earth Day of this year with the goal to give more sustainable businesses a platform...
Stuff to do: Oct. 14-20
We're just a few weeks away from Halloween and with the weather finally cooling down, here's a mix of some fun, festive or indoor events this week. *Get revitalized. The 4th Annual Yogafest is coming back to the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Nov. 5. Attendees will experience three classes throughout the morning event, and this year, participants are encouraged to donate school supplies for three local schools. Free will donations will also be accepted for Kendra Brouwer. Sign up now for early-bird pricing! Tickets available here.
