ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch: Maintenance worker helps mama and baby cub on busy highway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZ1Lt_0iW1i7Cj00

BLEWETT PASS, Wash. — An employee with the Washington State Department of Transportation is credited with helping a mother bear reunite with her cub near a busy highway.

WSDOT shared video of the animals on its Facebook page, saying that one of its maintenance workers noticed that a mother bear and her cub were separated by U.S. 97.

The worker, identified only as John, pulled over and turned on his DOT truck’s message board with instructions for drivers to slow down for wildlife near the highway, KIRO reported.

The video shared by WSDOT shows that the cub and its mother reunited safely and ran into the woods. In the post, WSDOT said, “A great job by John, thanks for stepping up to help a mom and kid in need!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour

A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub#Wsdot#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Hiker in Washington whose wrist and legs were trapped under refrigerator-sized boulder for over FIVE HOURS in area only accessible by ropes is saved in dramatic rescue with helicopter

Dramatic video shows lawmen engaging in the thrilling rescue of a hiker trapped beneath a boulder deep in the mountains of Washington state, braving high-speed winds to airlift the 28-year-old to safety. Ben Delahunty became trapped Monday, officials said, after traversing dangerous terrain in the Lake Viviane area of the...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
TheDailyBeast

Tree Trimmer Dead After Getting Dragged Into Wood Chipper

A tree trimmer was killed when he was pulled into a wood chipper on Tuesday, authorities said. The awful incident in Menlo Park, California, was first flagged to police at 12:53 p.m., the police department said, but the victim was already dead by the time officers arrived. Cal/OSHA is now investigating the death, saying it had been notified that the man was dragged into the chipping machine while he was conducting tree-trimming operations. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office could not release the age or name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin, a spokesperson for the office said. The victim’s colleagues were at the scene Tuesday, ABC 7 reports, adding that his company would not be releasing a statement. “We see a lot of their trucks,” resident Lisa Mitchell said. “So, I can only imagine what they’re feeling, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”Read it at NBC News
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy