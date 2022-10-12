ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Matz promoted to become 18th president of Hannibal-LaGrange University

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees appointed Robert J. Matz as the 18thpresident of the university at its fall meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Matz has been the vice president of academic administration, dean of the faculty and a professor of theology and preaching since July 2021. He was named acting executive vice president in March 2022 when Rodney Harrison was named transitional president.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

46th annual Early Tin Dusters Color Run comes to downtown Quincy Oct. 14-16

QUINCY — The Early Tin Dusters Color Run, featuring pre-1949 street rods, will take over the streets of Quincy Oct. 14-16. Registration for participants will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Atrium on Third, 201 S. Third. Registration will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Moorman Park, 160 Moorman Park Road.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Oct. 4-8, 2022

A girl was born to Tim and Torre Craine of Quincy at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 4. A girl was born to Levi and Katelyn Hills of Quincy at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5. A girl was born to John and Morgan Schone of Quincy at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. A boy...
QUINCY, IL
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 13, 2022

Sonya Platt, 5501 N. 24th, reports that her white 2019 Toyota was hit and run while parked at 312 N. 27th inbetween 1430 and 1530 hours on 10-8-22. Damage was to the driver’s side rear quarter panel. 160. Pamela O’neal (56) 807 Jonathan Lane Quincy, IL for expired registration...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal Industrial Development Company seeks investors

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, recently announced that HOMEBANK is the latest organization to buy stock in the Hannibal Industrial Development Company. Established in 1952, the HIDC Revolving Loan Fund is designed to provide gap financing to new or expanding...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy

QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
tspr.org

Keokuk residents providing haven for Ukrainian refugees

A new coalition in Keokuk is helping Ukrainian families find refuge in southeast Iowa. The Keokuk Refugee Coalition was formed after like-minded residents met to see how they could help those seeking refuge from Ukraine and the ongoing war between their home country and Russia. “We're just kind of just...
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

County Board approves its share of funding for housing study

QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted to spend $7,500 toward a study on housing throughout Quincy and Adams County. The County Board received letters from Quincy Medical Group, Titan, Knapheide and the Quincy Public Schools in support of such a study, calling more housing critical to bring in needed employees to the area.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Mayor Troup re-elected as an IML vice president

CHICAGO — The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its Annual Business Meeting, held September 17, as a part of the 109th IML Annual Conference at the Hilton Chicago. The IML membership unanimously elected River Forest Village President Catherine M. Adduci...
CHICAGO, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing Health System eliminates 150 positions ‘in response to rising business costs … and challenges specific to healthcare industry’

QUINCY — Matt Rolando learned he was being dismissed from his job with Blessing Health System while lying in a bed Tuesday morning at Blessing Hospital. “It was cold, and it was unprofessional,” Rolando said. “But it seems to follow the recent culture shift of Blessing Health System, which is cold and unprofessional.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Unidentified man arrested after disturbance late Monday near Hannibal Country Club

HANNIBAL, Mo. — An unidentified man was taken into custody for domestic assault after a late Monday incident. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded at approximately 11:43 p.m. Monday to the area of Palmyra Road and Bay Avenue (near the Hannibal Country Club) for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined a physical assault occurred between two subjects while inside a moving vehicle. One of the occupants discharged a firearm into the air, began to assault the other occupant and then jumped out of the moving vehicle.
HANNIBAL, MO

