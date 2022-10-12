Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Have You Recently Been Diagnosed With Lung Cancer? Make Sure Comprehensive Biomarker Testing Is A Part Of Your Care Plan.
Testing Can Get You To The Best Lung Cancer Treatment. Comprehensive biomarker testing checks the lung tumor for gene mutations that might respond to targeted therapy. Genetic testing of the lung tumor is typically for people with stage 4, non-small cell, non-squamous cell lung cancer. If your doctor doesn’t mention...
curetoday.com
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
survivornet.com
‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
survivornet.com
Woman, 76, Had ‘Seemingly Benign’ Shoulder Pain That Spread To Her Arm And She Failed To Get It Checked: It Turned Out To Be Lung Cancer
A recently published case report illustrates the scary reality that lung cancer can widely spread before a patient starts feeling any symptoms. Diagnosis and treatment of the lung cancer can be tricky since symptoms often don’t appear until the cancer has spread. Lung cancer, the second most common type...
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Flu Shots and Your Heart
It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
ScienceBlog.com
Metformin a potential atrial fibrillation treatment
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin’s targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Healthline
Your Guide to Colon Cancer Surgery: Key Terms and FAQs
Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine (colon). Colon cancer happens when cells in the colon grow out of control. Surgery is the main form of treatment for colon cancer. During the surgery, a doctor removes a part of your colon. Depending on the stage of the cancer, a doctor may also combine surgery with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.
survivornet.com
‘It Really, Really Hurt:’ Doctors Save Leg TWICE Of Girl During Her Brutal Cancer Battle: Now She’s Cancer Free!
Lydia Alwan, now 11, was just seven years old when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her leg. After surgery and chemotherapy, the cancer returned two years later. At nine years old she went through another round of chemotherapy treatments and a second complex reconstructive surgery, including a replacement of her hip, femur, and knee. She was declared cancer-free in August 2021.
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
Dr. LaPook on new colonoscopy screening study
A new study raises some questions about how much colonoscopy screening reduces deaths from colon cancer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook is a gastroenterologist and explains why the evidence can be confusing to patients.
nypressnews.com
Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia
Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
bloomberglaw.com
Medicaid, Telehealth Future: Ending Covid Emergency Explained
Millions of Americans’ Medicaid coverage and remote health-care services are among the items that will be cast into limbo once the Covid-19 public emergency comes to an end. But with a recent renewal, the Biden administration has allowed more time to work out any potential changes. The public health...
thebiochronicle.com
Hair Loss and Thinning: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention
As we get older, our hair starts to lose thickness and volume. Hair loss can also be caused by health conditions, stress, and nutrition deficiencies, among other factors. There are treatment options that usually help to manage hair loss. Some of these hair care treatment options can also be used to treat the scalp considering it is neglected in most cases. Below, we’ll look further into hair loss and thinning and different treatment options.
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
ohmymag.co.uk
Feeling dizzy? Here's when to see a doctor
It is not out of place to occasionally feel light-headed when you miss breakfast or when you stand too fast or get on a rollercoaster. According to experts, feeling dizzy is generally not a cause for alarm, although it can be an uncomfortable and sometimes scary feeling. Dizziness is also a common symptom of many health conditions, so you need to know when to see a physician when next you feel woozy.
entrepreneursbreak.com
How to Treat Sleep Apnea Without Using a CPAP Machine
Around 50-70 million adults in the US have a sleep disorder, with around 22 million estimated to have moderate to severe sleep apnea. Worldwide, the condition affects over 100 million people. Sleep apnea appears to be on the rise and can seriously disrupt the quality of your life and restful...
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
