ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jacob Rees-Mogg claims parts of economy in ‘good state’ and insists pensions safe

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXHY1_0iW1bIDm00

Parts of Britain’s economy are in “good state”, said business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg despite negative growth, the falling pound, rising interest rates and fears for pensions.

Mr Rees-Mogg said official figures showing the economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in August was only “a small amount”, adding that the government stats “can’t be entirely relied on”.

He insisted that pension funds “aren’t at risk” – despite the pound falling again on Tuesday after the Bank of England governor warned its emergency plan aimed at protecting pensions would end on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
U.K.
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Rees#Interest Rates#Retirement Savings#Uk#The Bank Of England
BBC

Changing PM would be disastrously bad idea, says foreign secretary

Getting rid of Liz Truss would be a "disastrously bad idea", the foreign secretary has said, as he defended the prime minister's economic plans. James Cleverly said the PM - who has been in office for 37 days - would stick to her plans despite Tory unrest over tax cuts.
POLITICS
The Independent

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence.Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief and restore order in Truss' administration, warned of “difficult decisions” to come. He said taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months.Truss on Friday fired Kwarteng and ditched her pledge to scrap a planned increase in...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Bank warns of interest rate hike as Hunt abandons PM’s tax plan

The Bank of England has warned of higher interest rates than expected next month following a previous prediction it would peak at 11 per cent.Speaking in Washington this morning, the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said: “As things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August.”He added that the Bank “will not hesitate” to raise interest rates to curb inflation.”It comes as new chancellor Jeremy Hunt said to expect a “full budget” at the end of this month, as he signalled tax rises and spending cuts...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Bank of England Governor signals interest rates could rise again

Interest rates may have to be raised higher than initially expected to tackle inflation, the Governor of the Bank of England has suggested.In a speech in Washington, Andrew Bailey reiterated that Bank officials will “not hesitate” to raise interest rates if necessary to tackle inflation, while warning that a “stronger” response than previously anticipated could be required.Public comments by Mr Bailey have taken on increased significance in recent weeks, after the Government’s mini-budget spooked the markets, sent the pound plummeting and forced the independent Bank of England to intervene in a bid to restore financial stability.The political and economic chaos...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Labour set to win across Tories’ southern heartlands thanks to Liz Truss, poll shows

Labour is set to capture vast swathes of the Tories’ southern heartlands following Liz Truss‘s disastrous first month as prime minister, a new poll shows.Keir Starmer‘s party, which was 29 points behind the Tories in the so-called “blue wall” seats at the 2019 election, is now 21 points ahead.The 42 constituencies polled are southern seats traditionally won by the Tories, where the Liberal Democrats came second last time.But with Liz Truss’s popularity plumbing historic depths after a calamitous Budget, the Tories are now set to win just 28 per cent of the vote in their own heartlands, down 22...
WORLD
The Independent

Bank of England warns next interest rate hike may be higher than expected

The Bank of England has warned of higher interest rate hikes than expected next month. Speaking in Washington this afternoon, the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said: “As things stand today, my best guess is that inflationary pressures will require a stronger response than we perhaps thought in August.”He added that the Bank “will not hesitate to raise interest rates to curb inflation.”The Bank is due to announce its next decision on interest rates on 3 November and many investors think it will either raise them from their current level of 2.25 per cent to 3 per cent...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt says taxes will rise and ‘difficult’ cuts are needed after mini-Budget ‘mistakes’

Liz Truss’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said taxes will rise and warned of “difficult”spending cuts ahead, in an extraordinary series of interviews just hours after taking up the post. He also refused to commit to the prime minister’s pledged 1p cut in income tax and to raise defence spending to 3 per cent as he admitted that “mistakes” were made in last month’s mini-Budget.In a unexpected moment, his attempts to set out his economic strategy were momentarily derailed as the actress Miriam Margolyes told the Today programme that when she saw him enter the studio she told him:...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

'It was a mistake to fly blind': Jeremy Hunt addresses flaws in mini-Budget

Jeremy Hunt has admitted that there were mistakes in the mini-Budget in his first interview since his appointment as chancellor.Speaking to Sky News this morning, 15 October, the former health secretary discussed the incoming economic plans from the government.Mr Hunt was appointed just one hour after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked from the job.“It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office for Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up,” Mr Hunt said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kwasi Kwarteng says he is ‘absolutely 100%’ not resigning as chancellorNew chancellor Jeremy Hunt says some tax rates will have to go upMiriam Margolyes says ‘f*** you’ live on Radio 4 while discussing Jeremy Hunt
U.K.
The Independent

Starmer quotes famous Kinnock put-down in attack on Tories’ ‘grotesque chaos’

Sir Keir Starmer referenced his own party’s history of factional infighting as he attacked the “grotesque chaos” of the Liz Truss Government.After an extraordinary day in Westminster on Friday that saw Ms Truss ditch her friend and first choice as chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, as well as axing a significant chunk of her mini-budget, the Labour leader used a speech in Barnsley to accuse the Prime Minister of clinging to power.Speaking to Yorkshire and the Humber Labour’s conference, he drew parallels with his party’s divisive decade in the 1980s – quoting Neil Kinnock’s famous 1985 attack on the left-wing Militant group...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy