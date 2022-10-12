ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
candgnews.com

Advocates gather for ‘National Day of Remembrance’

METRO DETROIT — In the midst of a heightened political atmosphere, pro-life advocates across the country gathered for the ninth National Day of Remembrance, which they said is a way to memorialize the lives lost to abortion. Monica Migliorino Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, was...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case

LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future

(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots

Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots, and more than 150,000 have already voted in the upcoming November 8 general election. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-profile races and proposals — including a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State office said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor’s race.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
DETROIT, MI

