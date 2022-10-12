Read full article on original website
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
Whitmer, Dixon debate in Grand Rapids
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon participated in the first gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election season on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Recent WDIV/Detroit News polling showed Whitmer with a commanding 17-point lead over Dixon, and an even bigger lead in the key battleground of Macomb County.
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
Advocates gather for ‘National Day of Remembrance’
METRO DETROIT — In the midst of a heightened political atmosphere, pro-life advocates across the country gathered for the ninth National Day of Remembrance, which they said is a way to memorialize the lives lost to abortion. Monica Migliorino Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, was...
Both sides of the three constitutional amendments on Michigan's November ballot to be presented at Ann Arbor event on Friday
The three constitutional amendments on the November ballot will get an in-depth analysis of both sides of the issues Friday morning. The annual “Impact” event put on by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce will focus on all three ballot questions. One proposal would require public financial...
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case
LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Detroit Evening Report: 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots
Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots, and more than 150,000 have already voted in the upcoming November 8 general election. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-profile races and proposals — including a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State office said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor’s race.
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
Irate parents return to Michigan school board meeting to protest controversial book policy
DEARBORN, Mich. (CITC) — Just days after a Michigan school board ended a public meeting early due to outrage over a controversial book policy, dozens of parents and community members returned to the school board to raise the concerns they couldn't share earlier this week. Dearborn Public Schools (DPS)...
Morning 4: Poll results show where Macomb County voters stand on gov. race, Trump, Biden, more -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden. A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where...
Big I-696 rebuilding project begins Oct. 15 in Oakland County — What to know
If you travel I-696 through Oakland County take note: Phase one of a major construction project, with lane closures through December, begins Saturday.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
