Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
severnaparkvoice.com
Lady Bruins Beat Severna Park 3-1
Broadneck field hockey head coach Shannon Hanratty uses the mantra of “all gas and no brakes” in referring to her team’s style of play. In a pivotal county game on Tuesday night in Cape St. Claire, the Bruins used that highly effective offensive prowess to defeat defending state champion Severna Park, 3-1, to remain undefeated.
Blind freshman is play-by-play announcer for football games at Kent Island
It's a typical high school JV football game under the lights. Here comes the announcer, not the guy on the right, the guy on the left with the white cane.
fightnews.com
Weights from Hanover, Maryland
(WBC USNBC silver super bantamweight title) Note: Williams and Pierce had to be separated at the weigh-in. Brandon Chambers 120.6 vs. Vit Y 120.4. Antonio Duntonvs.El 129.8 vs. Francois Scarboro Jr. 130.2. Mansaborie Conde 164.4 vs. Brandon Clark 164. Jaqeem Hutcherson 121.8 vs. Ernest Hall 121.6. Anthony Williams 168 vs....
Coaches, athletic director ‘out’ after fight at high school football game in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said one of its athletic directors was gone and two coaches soon would be after their involvement in a fight at a football game. The fight took place at Gaithersburg High School on Sept. 16 when Gaithersburg hosted Northwest High School. Because of the […]
mocoshow.com
Petition to Reinstate Northwest High School Football Coach Travis Hawkins is Signed By Over 1k People in 4 Hours
On Wednesday it was announced in a letter to the community by Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick, Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith, and MCPS Systemwide Director of Athletics Jeff Sullivan that the Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist position and the Northwest High School head and assistant varsity football coach positions will be vacated following an investigation by MCPS of a physical altercation that occurred during the football game between the schools on September 16th.
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board gives green light to soccer stadium study
(The Center Square) – Five as-yet unspecified locations in the Baltimore area will be part of a forthcoming study examining the feasibility of a new soccer stadium. The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the Maryland Stadium Authority’s request to approve a $25,000 allocation toward the cost of preparing a market, economic and site analysis for the potential venue.
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man turns license plate number into winning Pick 5 digits
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore electrician has claimed a winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery ticket, thanks to his unique strategy for picking his numbers. Michael Jones, who has a habit of noting people’s license tag numbers, found his Pick 5 prize by playing a random tag number. The 52-year-old discovered his...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students
BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead."I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.Her professional career started in city schools as well."I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."And...
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
whatsupmag.com
Wings & Whitetail Farm: Historic Waterfront Estate Farm on Maryland's Eastern Shore
From a gentle rise overlooking a quiet tributary of Langford Creek, the main house of Wings & Whitetail Farm surveys the landscape as it has for 265 years. Once called “Bungay Hill,” this 18th century home in Kent County, Maryland is one of the county’s most important historic properties. Currently available for purchase, it is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest country estates on the Eastern Shore.
Bay Net
Routine Maintenance Work On The Thomas Johnson Bridge This Weekend
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
spinsheet.com
Six Things To Do (at Least Once) in Annapolis
Whether you are visiting from out of town, out of state, or out of the country, and especially if you are visiting for the sailboat show, don't miss out on these six cool things to do right in the heart of Annapolis. Walk the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA): Find the...
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
WTOP
Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland
A small earthquake shook parts of Maryland late Tuesday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred near Sykesville, in Central Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. Tuesday with a depth of around 3.1 miles. According to the agency’s Did You Feel It site — which gathers user-submitted...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
talbotspy.org
The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital
Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
enewschannels.com
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland
(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
