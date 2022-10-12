Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to consider ‘Shared Housing’ ordinance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council is set to consider a ‘Shared Housing use’ ordinance at Thursday’s meeting. According to the city of College Station, residential and commercial land uses are regulated through zoning districts that permit defined uses in certain zones. As College Station’s population grows, city staff told us it’s a priority to address the developing areas in our community.
KBTX.com
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
kwhi.com
PROPERTY TAX BILLS OUT FOR WASHINGTON CO. HOMEOWNERS
Washington County property owners are receiving their tax bills in the mail, and most of them can expect to pay more in taxes. While large increases in property values pushed down the tax rates of most of the eight taxing districts in Washington County, a majority of property owners will still end up with a larger bill.
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
KBTX.com
It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your brave face, because there are new frights lurking around every corner at the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House. The owner of Circle P Antiques has always had the idea to host a Haunted House for the community and attract visitors from out of town. Using the old Navasota City Morgue building, he decided to team up with the theatre department at Navasota High School to create this spooktacular attraction for the Halloween season.
KBTX.com
City of Bryan looking to add retail, residential businesses along Highway 47, Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21. The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing...
fox44news.com
Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
kwhi.com
AC ISSUES AT BRENHAM POST OFFICE RESTRICT PRINTING OF POSTAGE, PREPAID LABELS
Air conditioning problems at the Brenham post office are restricting certain services. A post office clerk tells KWHI that because of the air conditioning unit being out, they are unable to print postage and print out prepaid labels via QR codes. This is because the thermal postage printers jam up when the post office gets above a certain temperature.
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
Navasota Examiner
Bustamante advances to regionals
Navasota freshman Alysson Bustamante advanced to the regional cross country meet with a seventh-place finish at the District 25-4A meet at Royal High School. She finished with a time of 12:59 and will compete in Corpus Christi Oct. 24.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to multiple grass fires along a one-mile stretch of FM 974 on the northeast side of Brazos County. The fires were reported near the Edge community along Tabor Road near Alexander Road and Della Love Road. It’s unclear at the moment what...
Katy ISD head football coach resigns following allegations of misconduct with student
Lonnie Teagle is being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office over an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a student, officials say.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
