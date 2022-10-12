Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Top Speed
The Alpine Alpenglow Gives Hope to the Hydrogen Combustion Engine
After the recently released teaser image for the Alpenglow, Alpine has finally lifted the curtain on its new sports car. With its futuristic design and hydrogen combustion engine, the model is not intended for series production, but it does provide a glimpse of the brand's future design language and technical future.
Top Speed
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Now The Fastest Naturally-Aspirated Production Car
Porsche knows a thing or two about building fast cars that decimate the Nurburgring. If you look at the top 15 fastest production cars around the ring, seven of them wear a Porsche badge. Beyond that, Porsche holds the absolute record around the German track, after the 919 Hybrid Evo scored an amazing 5:19.55 lap time. Back in 2018, a 911 GT3 RS lapped Nurburgring in 6:56.4, a record that was demolished by the new 911 GT3 two years later with a time of 6:55.34. Now, after two more years, the new 911 GT3 RS scores another record, with a lap time of 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. This way, it becomes the fastest naturally aspirated production car around Nurburgring, but not the fastest production Porsche as that title still belongs to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit with a time of 6:38.835.
Top Speed
Davinci DC100 Electric Motorcycle is Brutal And Ugly, But Also Brilliant
The rise of the electric motorcycle market has enabled a new design language to emerge that has very little to do with traditional motorcycle aesthetics and everything to do with re-writing the rule book, with varying degrees of success. Also, the majority of electric motorcycle designs are aimed at practicality and providing urban transport solutions. There are a few new brand names, however, whose sole intention appears to be concerned with fun and excitement, even if they are still plowing their own furrow in terms of looks. The Davinci DC100 and DC100 Classic are prime examples.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Firehouse Find: A Massive Car Collection 70 Years in the Making!
People love pirate movies because deep down we all love the idea of a good treasure hunt. And if you're a gearhead like us, that treasure is more likely to be hidden away in some forgotten garage instead of a wooden box with an ancient lock. Now, finding one car that's been squirreled away is pretty cool, but what if you end up finding dozens? Well, these hoards of classic cars are still out there waiting to be rediscovered. A perfect example is what is being called the Firehouse Find. It's a huge collection that will be going up for auction at the Chattanooga Mecum event in early October.
BBC
Dorset farmer's Bentley stored in shed for 50 years sells for £66k
A rare Bentley that has been stored in a farmer's shed for more than 50 years has sold at auction for £66,000. A Dorset farmer originally bought the car in 1954 but when it failed its MOT in the 1960s he put it into storage. It was sold by...
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Top Speed
Leaked: A More Powerful G87 M2 Competition is on Its Way
BMW’s M division finally launched the much-awaited second generation M2 with bolder looks and beefier performance. Even though the BMW M2 is the last BMW M car without hybrid technology, rumors are surfacing that a more potent version of the M2 is already in the works. According to ynguldyn, a trusted Bimmerpost insider, the second-generation M2 Competition will enter production in mid-2024, almost two years after the G87 M2’s debut.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Top Speed
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
Top Speed
The Polestar 3 Arrives to Battle the Audi E-Tron and BMW iX
Among other proficient EV makers, Polestar is taking the luxury EV segment very seriously. The firm’s third mass-production EV, the Polestar 3, is a sexy-looking SUV that draws inspiration from its predecessors. The Volvo-owned EV brand has been teasing its first electric SUV for quite some time now. And now that it is finally here, how does it stack up against the Audi E-Tron, BMW iX, Tesla Model X, or the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV?
Autoblog
Best windshield wipers in 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
Top Speed
Love It or Loath It, This Scuderia Ferrari Scooter Is Undeniably Unique
When you think of Ferrari, the mind automatically wanders off into a world full of red color, fast cars, and everything exotic, but never a scooter. After all, scooters are (mostly) just simple machines meant to take you from point A to B in utilitarian comfort, quite contrary to any vehicle by the Italian brand. But this perception is being challenged with a one-of-a-kind Scuderia Ferrari scooter that is like nothing else on the road.
Top Speed
Consider Land Rover’s ‘Destination Defender’ an Upmarket JeepFest
For those who prefer Bordeaux over Busch Light and Mozart to Molly Hatchet, Land Rover will debut “Destination Defender,” a gathering of Defender owners and enthusiasts for a “modern outdoor lifestyle weekend,” Nov. 12-13 in Saugerties, New York. Consider it JeepFest or Jeep Beach with (perhaps) less debauchery and a clientele that is less likely to be hosing off beer-laced vomit from their campgrounds come morning.
Top Speed
Top 10 Italian Motorcycle Manufacturers
The Italians are renowned for their engineering prowess and for their sense of style, both of which have been combined to produce some of the most iconic automotive and motorcycling brands in the world. In the motorcycling world, this is all the more fascinating due to the fact that many of the motorcycle manufacturers only started producing motorcycles after the Second World War, when general engineering companies turned to building motorcycles in order to get a struggling economy and population moving again. The story of the Italian motorcycle industry is one of constant flux as brands experience mixed fortunes over the years, but, in 2022, the Italian motorcycle industry boasts more motorcycle manufacturers than any other country.
