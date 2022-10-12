Read full article on original website
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
NBC12
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. This time of the year brings periods of lower humidity that can be combined with gusty winds. This most...
Three big high school rivalry games coming up
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The regular season may be winding down, but there are several high school football rivalry games left to be played in Northeast Tennessee. Here’s a look at three of the area’s biggest rivalry games that are coming up in the next two weeks. Daniel Boone vs. David Crockett If there […]
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
wcyb.com
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
Youngkin to make appearance in Southwest Virginia Friday
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to make a couple of appearances in Southwest Virginia on Friday. In one news release, Youngkin will make an announcement in Norton that involves an investment in small modular reactors (SMR) sites. Youngkin will make his way for the Mendota Trail Friday at 3 p.m. […]
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin seeks federal funding for eight southwest Virginia projects
(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans. The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to "subscribe" to solar panel facilities across the commonwealth.
supertalk929.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Energy Investment In Southwest Virginia
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting Norton, Virginia Friday to announce an investment in Small, Modular, Reactor Sites. The news comes in the wake of Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan. The Governor wants to put small, nuclear reactors throughout the Commonwealth on abandoned mine lands and it appears Norton will be named one of those sites. Governor Youngkin makes his visit Friday at 930 to make the announcement.
Memorial luncheon being held in Tazewell County, Virginia
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Bill Deskins’ Memorial Bean Luncheon sponsored by the Tazewell Rotary Club will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 11 am – 2 pm at the American Legion Building in Tazewell, Virginia. The cost of a meal is $5.00. The menu...
Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Park Ranger Rhonda Goins will travel to pick up the yet-to-be-named brothers, who are described as best buds with the sweetest temperaments. The kittens were born in a litter of four on May […]
Courthouse News Service
Report: Access to public records in Virginia courts
Traveling more than 1,000 miles over the course of five days, Courthouse News journalists visited 25 Virginia circuit courts to report on civil complaints filed in those courthouses. Their goal was to demonstrate what it would take to cover the public record of the Virginia courts by visiting each courthouse in person.
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
