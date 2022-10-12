ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Magazine

A Dozen Places to Get Excellent Fried Pickles around Boston

Stop by these local spots for secret sauces, can’t-miss views, and crispy, tangy, fried pickles. If you’ve ever felt a craving for a savory snack with a pang of tartness and a crispy crunch, you might want to try some fried pickles. (A note to those not yet initiated into the cult of deep-fried-pickled goodness: They’re also called “frickles.”) Common at pubs, sports bars, late-night joints, and tried-and-true local favorites, frickles have made their way into the mainstream. And rightfully so.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Q&A: Nathan Tavares, Author of A Fractured Infinity

Author Nathan Tavares discusses his debut novel, a multiverse-hopping romance called A Fractured Infinity. Keep your weekends full of the coolest things to do around Boston with our weekly Weekender newsletter. It’s safe to say that the multiverse is having a moment. Whether it’s Michelle Yeoh’s despairing laundromat owner in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

A Guide to Some of the Spookiest Haunted Sites in Massachusetts

Haunted forests, homes, ships, hotels: The Bay State has them all. Old war stories from the South. Hollywood tragedy and lore. Ghost town mysteries in the West. The U.S. is overflowing with haunting, goosebump-raising ghost stories. But New England has plenty of its own ghost stories to tell, with an abundance right here in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

Say Bonjour to Batifol, Petit Robert Bistro’s New Cambridge Sibling

The "true Parisian brasserie" is bringing a certain je ne sais quoi to Kendall Square all day long. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Greater Boston has a new French restaurant, but it’s just one piece of owner Loic Le Garrec’s...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nshoremag.com

Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak

The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
high-profile.com

Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn

Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
NECN

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar Opening in Boston October 19th

Don’t these 5 words look interesting when grouped together: “Upscale High-Tech Mini Golf Bar?” My mind is going nuts just trying to figure out what that means. Are we playing Holy Moly with drinks in hand? Does “upscale” mean mini-golf with a tie on? So many questions. Let’s see what we have for answers…
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

A new hum marks Fields Corner’s commercial spaces

Fields Corner is experiencing a bit of a boom these days as a number of new restaurants and businesses have moved in to set up shop, with everything from sushi to southern friend chicken to mixed martial arts now on the neighborhood docket. Meanwhile, the leadership of the Fields Corner...
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Rustic Plymouth Home with Cathedral Ceilings

Adding to the home's cabin feel? The vintage wood beams that come from the Necco Wafer Factory and original Rye Tavern. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,1990,000. Size: 3,170 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WBUR

New Dunkin' rewards program brews backlash

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We can all sleep a little bit better going forward: NASA's asteroid -bashing DART mission is officially a success! With that matter tidily squared away for future existential crises, here's what else is on our radar today:
BOSTON, MA

