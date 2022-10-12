Read full article on original website
Scotland ‘heartbroken’ and on brink of World Cup exit after dramatic Australia defeat
Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said he felt “heartbroken” after defeat to Australia left them on the brink of a Rugby World Cup exit.Easson’s side led 12-0 at the break in Whangarei thanks to a score from hooker Lana Skeldon and a penalty try.But Australia – who finished with 13 players after Ashley Marsters and Adiana Talakai were sent off in the closing stages – scored 14 second-half unanswered points to seal a dramatic victory.“It was always going to be tough,” Easson told ITV. “We knew the wind was really strong first half and we probably could have done with...
BBC
Sarah Beckett: England and Gloucester-Hartpury back-rower on World Cup 'despair'
England and Gloucester-Hartpury back-rower Sarah Beckett has said she went through a "spectrum of emotions" after missing out on selection for this year's World Cup in New Zealand. The 23-year-old has won 24 England caps but has not been included this autumn. "I love rugby, that's what I do and...
England denied T20 series whitewash over Australia by rain
England’s bid to claim a T20 series clean sweep over Australia was denied by intermittent showers at Canberra despite the best efforts of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls helped England to 112 for two after two downpours had reduced the third T20 to 17 then 12 overs per side, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries.Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but their hopes of a consolation win were hindered as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh were snared by Woakes in the first two balls of the reply.Woakes had...
SkySports
Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pundits' predictions
Who will win the ICC T20 World Cup? Freddie Wilde, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain have their say.
Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane
The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pick your England side for Afghanistan opener
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentaries and in-play videos on selected games. England's T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 22 October is around the corner and we want...
Australia mount second-half comeback to defeat Scotland at Rugby World Cup
Scotland lost their second World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, leaving the team with the lowest number of points in their pool and only one group stage game left to play.The team had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.Lana Skeldon had scored for the Scots but Helen Nelson failed the conversion, whilst the team were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.Relief at full-time for the @WallaroosRugby 🦘They are on the board at #RWC2021 after a great comeback...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England triumph would 'inspire' kids - Sam Tomkins
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 BST; live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. An England World Cup triumph on home...
SkySports
David Warner: Cricket Australia board paves way for lifetime leadership ban to be lifted
David Warner's lifetime leadership ban has moved closer to being lifted after Cricket Australia's board requested an amendment to their integrity code. Warner, 35, was banned from captaining by CA for the role he played in Australia's ball-tampering scandal at Newlands in 2018, an offence which also saw him suspended from the elite game for one year.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Scotland must rouse themselves for Wallaroos showdown
Venue: Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text coverage. Scotland must rouse themselves from the gut-wrenching defeat by Wales that opened their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign. Six days on from the heartbreak...
BBC
Yorkshire: Darren Gough certain club remain a draw for players despite relegation
Darren Gough has insisted that Yorkshire will still be able to attract quality players to the club despite their relegation to Division Two. Yorkshire went down after Warwickshire's dramatic victory over Hampshire on the final day of the County Championship season. But the interim managing director of cricket at Headingley...
Australia v England: third men’s T20 cricket international abandoned – as it happened
Over-by-over report: Heavy rain in Canberra led to the abandonment of the third T20
SkySports
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender to see specialist amid World Cup injury fears, says Graham Potter
Graham Potter has revealed Reece James will see a specialist this weekend amid reports the knee injury he suffered on Tuesday will rule him out of the World Cup. James was forced off during the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 win away to AC Milan in the Champions League, with claims emerging on Friday that the defender would be unable to take his place in the England squad for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on November 20.
SkySports
Women's football: Derby County's Kira Rai calls for action on diversity ahead of Nottingham Forest game at City Ground
Derby County Women's trailblazer Kira Rai says "a lot more work" needs to be done to make elite girls' and women's football a level playing field for everyone. Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai is one of the highest-profile British South Asians in women's football, and has weighed in on the issue after Lionesses captain Leah Williamson told BBC Sport the England squad have probed FA chiefs about what they are doing to make the game more diverse and inclusive.
England’s T20 World Cup fixtures – TV channels and live stream
ENGLAND will be determined to dethrone World Cup champions Australia come the end of November. The Aussies picked apart New Zealand in the 2021 final with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both plundering half-centuries. And it was revenge for England who were beaten by the Kiwis in an action-packed semi-final.
IGN
AS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Women’s BBL 2022/23, Match 3
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 3. Date & Time: October 15th at 10:10 AM IST and 2:40 PM Local Time. Last year’s runners-up Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Sydney Sixers Women in the 3rd match of the Women’s BBL 2022/23 on Saturday. Strikers lost to Scorchers in the finals by 12 runs and their dreams of winning the maiden title didn’t come true. Katie Mack and Amanda Wellington were highly impressed with the bat and ball respectively. They have signed Laura Wolvaardt and Deandra Dottin as their overseas players for this year. Skipper, Tahlia McGrath is confident of her side doing well in this edition.
Rugby-Australia snatch 14-12 win over Scotland in dramatic finish
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australia snatched a 14-12 win over Scotland after finishing with 13 women in a wild and windy Rugby World Cup match in Whangarei on Saturday. Down 12-0 near the hour-mark, the Wallaroos rallied through tries to winger Bienne Terita and prop Ashley Marsters before fullback Lori Cramer slotted the winning conversion in the 75th minute.
What is a cricket ball made of and what are the types?
THEY say a handyman should never blame his tools - and the same applies in the case of a cricket ball. The late Australian legend Shane Warne amazed fans for years with his bowling technique, especially the Ball of the Century. And Sri Lankan cricket idol Muttiah Muralitharan's 7339.5 overs...
SkySports
Turning World Cup into 'platform of political statements' is 'not right for football', Qatar boss says
Qatar's World Cup chief has told the English and Welsh FAs to focus on their teams rather than demanding compensation for migrant workers. In a wide-ranging interview in the capital, Doha, Nasser Al Khater also told Sky News that enduring criticism of the tournament could be considered racist. He also...
UEFA・
Windies, Sri Lanka favored in T20 World Cup’s first round
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — West Indies is the only team to win the Twenty20 World Cup twice, and 2014 champion Sri Lanka is the only three-time finalist in the championship for international cricket’s shortest format. Even with those credentials, two of the game’s traditional entertainers are having to...
