Buffalo, NY

NHL

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres

After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight

The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
BUFFALO, NY
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

Darryl Sutter wins 700th game as an NHL head coach

With the Calgary Flames’ victory over Colorado on Thursday night, Darryl Sutter has won his 700th regular season game as a National Hockey League head coach. With the win, Sutter has moved into a tie with Mike Babcock for 10th all time in regular season wins. Sutter has been...
NHL
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO, NY
Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs
Rasmus Dahlin
Tage Thompson
Kevyn Adams
Casey Mittelstadt
Don Granato
NHL

Malkin of Penguins launches 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin will have more reason to score points this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Thursday, the center announced his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Malkin, who wears No. 71, has pledged to donate $710 for each point he has in his 17th NHL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Granato signs multiyear contract as Sabres coach

Enters second full season, praised by GM for passion, leadership. Don Granato signed a multiyear contract as coach of the Buffalo Sabres.on Wednesday. The 55-year-old is entering his second full season. He replaced Ralph Krueger on May 17, 2021, and was retained June 29. "Don's passion for the game and...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
BUFFALO, NY

