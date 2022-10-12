Read full article on original website
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight
The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
Five bold predictions for 2022-23 Sabres season
As the Buffalo Sabres open the 2022-23 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center, Brayton Wilson provides his five bold predictions for the year:
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter wins 700th game as an NHL head coach
With the Calgary Flames’ victory over Colorado on Thursday night, Darryl Sutter has won his 700th regular season game as a National Hockey League head coach. With the win, Sutter has moved into a tie with Mike Babcock for 10th all time in regular season wins. Sutter has been...
Anderson scores late goal, Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams
Downtown businesses ready for opening of 2022-23 Sabres season
With the Buffalo Sabres set to kick off their 2022-23 regular season on Thursday at KeyBank Center, businesses around the arena are ready to welcome fans back before and after games. Read more here:
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
Yardbarker
Wayne Simmonds Not on Toronto Marlies Opening Night Lineup, Skated with Maple Leafs Development Staff on Thursday
On Thursday morning, Simmonds was skating with Toronto Maple Leafs conditioning staff along with injured defensemen Jordie Benn (groin) and Timothy Liljegren (hernia) and forward Fraser Minten (wrist). The move was unusual as Simmonds is not on Toronto's roster in any capacity. On Thursday's edition of TSN's Insider Trading, Chris...
NHL
Malkin of Penguins launches 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin will have more reason to score points this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. On Thursday, the center announced his "I'm Score for Kids" initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Malkin, who wears No. 71, has pledged to donate $710 for each point he has in his 17th NHL season.
NHL
Granato signs multiyear contract as Sabres coach
Enters second full season, praised by GM for passion, leadership. Don Granato signed a multiyear contract as coach of the Buffalo Sabres.on Wednesday. The 55-year-old is entering his second full season. He replaced Ralph Krueger on May 17, 2021, and was retained June 29. "Don's passion for the game and...
FOX Sports
Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
