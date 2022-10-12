Read full article on original website
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
Yardbarker
Sabres storm back to topple Senators, 4-1
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to lift the host Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in the season opener for both teams. Craig Anderson made 35 saves to improve to 6-2-0 against his former team. Anderson, 41, is...
WGRZ TV
JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka had a couple of good chances in the...
9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight
The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
Sabres coach Don Granato signs multi-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres’ Head Coach is sticking around. The team announced Wednesday that Don Granato has signed a multi-year contract extension. Granato’s been with the team since before the 2019-20 season, when he became an assistant coach. After becoming the interim head coach in March 2020, he fully took on the title […]
KeyBank Center cooking staff look forward to successful season as Sabres begin
Delaware North has decked out its menu for the 2022-23 NHL season. They want to be the standard for other NHL kitchens to follow.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Ottawa Senators (0-0-0) are road favorites (-121 moneyline odds to win) against the Buffalo Sabres (0-0-0, +101 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on ESPN+, TSN5, MSG-B, and RDS. Senators vs. Sabres Predictions. Senators vs. Sabres Betting Odds. Senators vs Sabres...
Downtown businesses ready for opening of 2022-23 Sabres season
With the Buffalo Sabres set to kick off their 2022-23 regular season on Thursday at KeyBank Center, businesses around the arena are ready to welcome fans back before and after games. Read more here:
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
FOX Sports
Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
