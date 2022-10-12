ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres

After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres storm back to topple Senators, 4-1

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to lift the host Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday in the season opener for both teams. Craig Anderson made 35 saves to improve to 6-2-0 against his former team. Anderson, 41, is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight

The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres coach Don Granato signs multi-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres’ Head Coach is sticking around. The team announced Wednesday that Don Granato has signed a multi-year contract extension. Granato’s been with the team since before the 2019-20 season, when he became an assistant coach. After becoming the interim head coach in March 2020, he fully took on the title […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Subban
Person
Seth Appert
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Don Granato
Person
Kyle Okposo
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Buffalo plays Florida after Olofsson's 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Victor Olofsson's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Sabres' 4-1 win. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall while going 8-14-4 against...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

No help from refs as Rangers rough up Joel Eriksson Ek

The Minnesota Wild have a couple of cases to present to the NHL after Joel Eriksson Ek was roughed up three times in a matter of minutes in Thursday night's season opener against the New York Rangers. With the Wild trailing 3-0 in the second period, the officials missed what...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utica Comets#Americans
Yardbarker

Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren

Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Yardbarker

Montreal Canadiens place Mike Matheson on injured reserve

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said Wednesday that Matheson recently underwent an MRI to help determine the magnitude of the injury. Matheson’s recovery timeline is unclear at this point, but he will have to remain on injured reserve for at least seven days before he can be activated again.
NHL
FOX Sports

Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to miss season opener with ‘body injury’

Shortly after Thursday’s morning skate, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella addressed the media on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen’s current injury status. Ristolainen left practice early Wednesday but there was no update from the Flyers staff on his situation. Tortorella confirmed Thursday that Ristolainen is out day-to-day suffering from an undisclosed “body injury,” not specifying if it’s upper-body or lower-body.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators

Comments / 0

Community Policy