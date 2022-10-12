Read full article on original website
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: Spells for Forgetting by Adrienne Young
If you liked the vibes of A History of Wild Places, then you will have to check out Spells for Forgetting. Both have this small town vibe meets mystery. While the beginning took a while to get into it – which was my main critique – I enjoyed the last 40% the best. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Angela Lansbury Was Very Close With The ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Cast
Actress Ruta Lee is opening up about her time working with the late Angela Lansbury on the set of Murder, She Wrote. The iconic series aired from 1984 until 1996 and it became one of Angela’s most well-known roles. Ruta appeared in an episode of the show in 1990 and shares how close Angela was with the entire cast.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
Essence
‘Lady Sings The Blues’ At 50: The Classic Film That Captured The Essence Of An Icon
Starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Richard Pryor, this 1972 film was a portrayal of Black excellence through the eyes of the troubled and talented singer, Billie Holiday. Throughout the course of the 20th century, the public has long been enamored with the life and legacy of Billie Holiday....
Angela Lansbury, Broadway star and spunky detective in ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ dies at 96
It was the classic but lighthearted whodunit “Murder, She Wrote” that rocketed Angela Lansbury to lasting television stardom, a literate and easy-to-track mystery show that made her and her impeccable manners welcome guests in living rooms across America. But it was her deep roots in the theater and...
disneydining.com
‘Freaky Friday’ Star Has Written to Disney About Sequel Film
It’s been almost 20 years since we watched Jamie Lee Curtis switch bodies with Lindsay Lohan. No, not in real life, but in the fun Disney movie Freaky Friday. The mother-daughter swap story is so popular that Disney first made Freaky Friday in 1977, starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. Then came the 2003 version with Lohan and Curtis. Then 15 years after that, Disney released the 3rd version of Freaky Friday, starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music
Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
I took my 3-year-old and 6-year-old to Disney World. They were miserable the whole time, and I wouldn't take them again.
The author said his kids, 3 and 6, didn't enjoy the park or the rides. He recommends parents take their kids to Disney World when they're older.
The Hallmark Show Angela Lansbury Starred In For All 12 Seasons
Esteemed television, film, and Broadway actress Angela Lansbury died on October 11, 2022, at 96. Having been in the business for 80 years, Lansbury first found her start when she was 19 years old in the 1944 film "Gaslit" (via BBC News). Having been scouted while studying at the Feagin School of Dramatic Art in New York, her role as a maid in "Gaslit" earned her an Oscar nomination — but it wasn't until she was 88 that she would actually receive an Academy Award. In 2013, she was given the Academy Honorary award for her work in cinema.
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: The Make Up Test by Jenny L. Howe
The Make Up Test is one of those romance novels which ate my heart up. Yet the ‘romance’ part of the book might be one of my least favorite elements. Curious to find out how that works? Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts. Summary. Allison...
Noah Baumbach Details ‘Painful’ Eight-Year Career Gap, Working With Greta Gerwig at BFI London Film Festival
“White Noise” director Noah Baumbach spoke about his career highlights – and low points – as well as his creative partnership with Greta Gerwig during the BFI London Film Festival on Friday afternoon (Oct. 7). Asked about the eight-year gap between making “Mr. Jealousy” and “The Squid and the Whale,” Baumbach quipped: “I thought, you know what? I really needed about eight years off.” “No, it wasn’t by design, it was by accident,” he quickly clarified. “I sort of had two careers in a way. I had this early career very quickly and I was really figuring it all out as I...
Weekend Wanderer: What to Watch When You’re Alone
It is the very nature of fall that brings about my complete abandonment. As October unfurls each year, my husband fades from my world, like Marty McFly playing the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance in Back to the Future. By November, he is completely gone, as though his parents never shared that first kiss ultimately leading to his existence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Martin Scorsese is going for round two with one of his more critically panned adaptations
Martin Scorsese fans rejoice, because the acclaimed filmmaker is making a return to one of his previous projects, that being his adaptation of the Herbert Asbury book The Gangs of New York. Don’t be alarmed, it’s not a sequel. Rather, Miramax Television is developing a TV series based on the...
Asher Keddie is 'lined up to play' lead in TV adaptation of Mamamia founder's 2017 memoir Work Strife Balance
Popular Australian actress Asher Keddie is set to star in a TV series adapted from the memoir of controversial journalist Mia Freedman. The show is based on the Mamamia founder's 2017 book, Work Strife Balance, but Asher, 48, won't be playing Mia in the series reports The Sydney Morning Herald.
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21
Turner Classic Movies announced a 24 hour marathon of 12 Angela Lansbury films to screen on the channel Nov. 21.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
