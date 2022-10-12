ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
utopia-state-of-mind.com

Review: The Make Up Test by Jenny L. Howe

The Make Up Test is one of those romance novels which ate my heart up. Yet the ‘romance’ part of the book might be one of my least favorite elements. Curious to find out how that works? Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts. Summary. Allison...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thedigitalfix.com

Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene

Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Roth
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year

It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insight#Aperture
msn.com

17 Stephen King movies you need to see

Slide 1 of 18: For some forty years, Stephen King’s unique brand of terror has caused sleepless nights the world over – and not just on the page. The cinematic rights to the author's novels have been snapped up left and right by hungry studios, eager to turn his tales of horror into blockbuster hits. This isn't a complete list because the author has inspired so many greats, but there’s plenty to choose from among these fantastic Stephen King movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life

Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
MOVIES
utopia-state-of-mind.com

Review: Fortunes of Jaded Women by Carolyn Huynh

I don’t read much adult fiction, but if you could guarantee that all of it was as good as Fortunes of Jaded Women, I would. This debut is a complex story of family and love. It’s full of heart with a touch of comedy! Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
IndieWire

Scream Queens, Unite: The Key Advice Jamie Lee Curtis Gave ‘Halloween’ Co-Star Andi Matichak

As David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy has revamped whole branches of Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) tangled family tree — including doing away with the “Halloween II” revelation that vicious masked maniac Michael Myers is actually her brother — the new series placed a greater emphasis on this particular timeline’s Strode family genealogy. That includes Laurie’s granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), who has appeared in all three films and takes on an even bigger role in the series-capping “Halloween Ends.” With three “Halloween” films under her belt, plus turns in other chillers like “Assimilate” and “Son” and the TV series “666 Park...
MOVIES
The Independent

Hulk introduces his son Skaar in She-Hulk finale

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s series finale ended with several surprise cameos in the episode - including Hulk’s son.After leaving for the alien trash planet Sakaar earlier on in the series, Hulk returns to attend a Banner family dinner with an unexpected guest - Skaar, portrayed by Wil Deusner.Skaar is the son of Bruce Banner and Caiera, a member of the Shadow People of Sakaar. He has most of the same powers as the Hulk, as well as the power to control earth and stone.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

American Psycho 2 was never intended to be connected to original movie

You may be surprised to learn that Mary Harron’s cult classic, American Psycho – which undoubtedly helped Christian Bale land the role of Batman a few years later – has a sequel. The direct-to-video American Psycho 2 stars Mila Kunis and Star Trek‘s William Shatner (??) and was released in 2002.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Prey for the Devil (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. Startattle.com – The Devil’s Light movie. Prey for the Devil follows Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers), an unlikely warrior who rises on this spiritual battlefield. Although...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy