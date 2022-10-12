Read full article on original website
Collider
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig’s Netflix Fantasy
UPDATED, 11:45 AM: Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its YA fantasy pic The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig (Last Christmas), which is slated for a global release on the streamer on October 19. The film is set in the village of Gavaldon, where two...
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)
Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Halloween Ends' Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Wields the Knife, but David Gordon Green Is the Killer in Silly Trilogy CapperRyan Reynolds, 'Strange World' Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction 'Society of...
digitalspy.com
Star Trek: Discovery and The Suicide Squad stars join new Transformers movie
Star Trek: Discovery star Michelle Yeoh and The Suicide Squad’s Pete Davidson have joined the cast for the latest film in the Transformers franchise. As reported by Deadline, the pair will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh live-action entry in the series. Yeoh, who plays Philippa...
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
International Business Times
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]
A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
Paul Walker Was Nervous About Making out With Mark Wahlberg’s Ex-Girlfriend in ‘The Fast and the Furious’
Paul Walker had to do a love scene with his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster, but quickly had reservations when hearing her ex-fling Mark Wahlberg would be on set to watch.
howafrica.com
Kanye West’s Friends Believe The Rapper Is In The Midst Of A Psychiatric Episode
People close to Kanye West are certain he’s in the midst of a psychiatric episode and they are worried about him. The American rapper made news headlines several times over the past week and his friends believe this is a result of a mental break. Friends told New York...
Austin Stoker dies age 92: The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault On Precinct 13 - passes away in LA
Austin Stoker has died aged 92. The actor - who is best known for his role in John Carpenter's action thriller Assault on Precinct 13 - passed away on Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Robin Stoker - his wife of 43 years -...
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”
Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
ComicBook
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
Kanye West Reunites With Ex Vinetria At Beverly Hills Hotel After He Called Her A ‘Queen’: Photo
It looks like Kanye West, 45, and his ex Vinetria have started to hang out again. The former lovebirds, who broke up back in late 2021, were photographed standing inside and outside of a hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, just days after the rapper praised the model on social media. She wore a black jacket and baseball cap during the outing, while he wore a gray leather jacket, black pants, and a black baseball cap.
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
DC’s ‘Black Adam’: First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York Premiere
DC’s Black Adam was unveiled to a New York audience following its premiere at AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Black Adam lifts next week, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.More from The Hollywood ReporterDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for MenNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs Feature The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular DC antihero Black Adam, who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years before being freed into modern times. Directed by Spanish...
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Adrienne-Bailon Houghton And Her Husband, Israel Houghton On ‘Sherri’
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with “The Real” host Adrienne-Bailon Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton. For the first time on daytime TV, the two discussed their decision on keeping their surrogate pregnancy a secret. See what they had to say inside…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dune: Part Two’ is getting an earlier release than expected, and you can thank the MCU
The epic space saga that is Dune will be returning to theatre screens just a little earlier than expected thanks to a complete shift around over at Marvel Studios. Dune: Part Two will arrive two weeks earlier than originally planned, going from Nov. 17 to Nov. 3 in 2023. The...
