Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay

Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
Velma Will Be A Lesbian In The Newest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film

The trailer for the newest Scooby-Doo film is finally here. In the trailer, it has been confirmed that the character Velma will be a lesbian in the movie and will be the first LGBTQ+ character in the Scooby-Doo universe. While Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, dates the museum owner, played...
NPR

New Netflix series 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for jump scares

RUTH CODD: (As Anya, screaming). WILLIAM CHRIS SUMPTER: (As Spencer) Welcome to your first official night in the Midnight Club. MARTINEZ: It's known as a jump scare, and a new Netflix series called "The Midnight Club" has broken the record - 21 in a single episode. Series creator Mike Flanagan actually hates jump scares and says he only broke the record so, quote, "maybe I never have to do one of these again." Wait, did you hear that? What is it? It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.
Collider

The Best Last Movies: 10 Great Movies That Begin With The Word "Last"

It's surprising to realize just how many movies there are that begin with the word "last" (or "the Last.") ironically, the first thing you hear about these movies (their titles) instantly suggests finality, but there must be something intriguing about it. Otherwise, we probably wouldn't see so many movies use the word "last" at the start of their title.
NPR

For the first time ever, Jeopardy! is giving past contestants a second chance

We now have a story about persistence, an iconic game show and the power of second chances. ALL THINGS CONSIDERED Michael Levitt reports. MICHAEL LEVITT, BYLINE: Sometimes life doesn't give you a second chance. That's something that Nikkee Porcaro knows all too well. And it was a lesson she learned in front of millions when she competed on the game show "Jeopardy!", something that she had fantasized about for decades.
Digital Trends

Framed today, October 14: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 14 and need some help?. It’s the final countdown for the work week. Do you have a winning record on Framed? Today’s edition should be a win. The film is one of the most recognizable films (and families) of the 21st century. Any guesses?
Distractify

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'?

If you haven't noticed, the horror genre has dominated the entertainment industry in 2022. From Zach Cregger’s outlandish feature film Babarbarian to HBO Max's slasher series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it's evident we have been quite spoiled this year. Luckily, the fun doesn't stop there, because there is so much more for us to look forward to, including Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology series.
Polygon

Guillermo del Toro wants to revive the ‘sacred’ bond between animator and puppet

At a press event for Netflix’s upcoming movie Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio in London this week, I got to hold Pinocchio’s hand. In fact, I held all of him. While Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro took questions, the puppets for the wooden boy Pinocchio and his father and creator, Geppetto, were passed around the room, and the audience was encouraged to handle and manipulate them.
MOVIES

