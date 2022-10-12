Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
It's Short Wave's third birthday, so All Things Considered hosts test their knowledge
KELLY: (Laughter) Who knew?. PFEIFFER: Short Wave is NPR's daily science podcast. And to celebrate, its hosts, Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott are here to - actually, we're going to let them explain what they're here to do. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: Welcome to Gee Golly Whiz Bowl,...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening and viewing
Each week, the guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: the film Gamak Ghar, Rosalía's album Motomami, remembering Angela Lansbury, and more.
purewow.com
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
Christian Bale says he was paid 'the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me' for his breakout role in 'American Psycho'
The actor told GQ that times were so tough around when he was crafting the now iconic role that his house was on the verge of being repossessed.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
Velma Will Be A Lesbian In The Newest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film
The trailer for the newest Scooby-Doo film is finally here. In the trailer, it has been confirmed that the character Velma will be a lesbian in the movie and will be the first LGBTQ+ character in the Scooby-Doo universe. While Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, dates the museum owner, played...
NPR
New Netflix series 'The Midnight Club' breaks the record for jump scares
RUTH CODD: (As Anya, screaming). WILLIAM CHRIS SUMPTER: (As Spencer) Welcome to your first official night in the Midnight Club. MARTINEZ: It's known as a jump scare, and a new Netflix series called "The Midnight Club" has broken the record - 21 in a single episode. Series creator Mike Flanagan actually hates jump scares and says he only broke the record so, quote, "maybe I never have to do one of these again." Wait, did you hear that? What is it? It's MORNING EDITION.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unpacking the wild twists, excessive vomit in 'Triangle of Sadness': 'Maybe it was too much'
Now a rarefied two-time winner of Cannes' Palme d'Or, Ruben Östlund talks about his savage satire of beauty and privilege, 'Triangle of Sadness.'
NPR
Photography book reimagines Black actors in some of cinema's most memorable moments
Audio will be available later today. A new photography book by Carrell Augustus — Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments — puts black actors and actresses at the center of some of Hollywood's most iconic movie images.
NPR
AC/DC guitarist, who performs in a school boy uniform, inspires children's book
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lots of big kids like AC/DC. Now there's something for the little ones, too. The band, whose guitarist performs in a schoolboy uniform, has inspired a children's book. "The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet" is written for preschoolers. All letters feature band references, starting with, A is for Angus, who thinks it's good luck to wear a school uniform and walk like a duck.
Michael Myers Has 1 Big Trump Regret In James Corden Spoof
“That was a huge mistake," cracks "The Late Late Show" host as the "Halloween" killer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
58 "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader" Questions To Stump Your Adult Friends With
Time to prove just how smart you are.
NPR
Anna Badkhen's new essay collection touches on migration and displacement
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Soviet-born writer Anna Badkhen about the birthplace of humankind and global migration. Her new essay collection is called: Bright Unbearable Reality. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The writer Anna Badkhen defines this moment right now that we are all collectively living as a bright, unbearable reality. ANNA...
Collider
The Best Last Movies: 10 Great Movies That Begin With The Word "Last"
It's surprising to realize just how many movies there are that begin with the word "last" (or "the Last.") ironically, the first thing you hear about these movies (their titles) instantly suggests finality, but there must be something intriguing about it. Otherwise, we probably wouldn't see so many movies use the word "last" at the start of their title.
NPR
For the first time ever, Jeopardy! is giving past contestants a second chance
We now have a story about persistence, an iconic game show and the power of second chances. ALL THINGS CONSIDERED Michael Levitt reports. MICHAEL LEVITT, BYLINE: Sometimes life doesn't give you a second chance. That's something that Nikkee Porcaro knows all too well. And it was a lesson she learned in front of millions when she competed on the game show "Jeopardy!", something that she had fantasized about for decades.
Digital Trends
Framed today, October 14: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 14 and need some help?. It’s the final countdown for the work week. Do you have a winning record on Framed? Today’s edition should be a win. The film is one of the most recognizable films (and families) of the 21st century. Any guesses?
What's the Episode Schedule for 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'?
If you haven't noticed, the horror genre has dominated the entertainment industry in 2022. From Zach Cregger’s outlandish feature film Babarbarian to HBO Max's slasher series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it's evident we have been quite spoiled this year. Luckily, the fun doesn't stop there, because there is so much more for us to look forward to, including Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology series.
Watch Hellraiser Star Jamie Clayton's Intense Makeup Transformation For Her Role As Pinhead
Actress Jamie Clayton sits for four hours in a makeup chair while she's transformed into the rebooted take on Pinhead.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro wants to revive the ‘sacred’ bond between animator and puppet
At a press event for Netflix’s upcoming movie Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio in London this week, I got to hold Pinocchio’s hand. In fact, I held all of him. While Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro took questions, the puppets for the wooden boy Pinocchio and his father and creator, Geppetto, were passed around the room, and the audience was encouraged to handle and manipulate them.
Comments / 0