Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Discusses Conditional Use Permit and Homecoming Activities
The Neillsville City Council held a public hearing on a conditional use permit. The building being discussed would be used as a transitional housing facility and a Zoning Amendment would go from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3 Multi-Family Residential at 16 Boon Boulevard. It would be opened by Lutheran...
cwbradio.com
More Wisconsin Municipalities Asking Residents to Approve Referendums for Emergency Services
(By John Davis, Wisconsin Public Radio) The City of Whitewater is asking residents to approve a $1.1 million referendum on Nov. 8 that would allow the city to move to a full-time fire and EMS department. According to John Davis with Wisconsin Public Radio, Interim City Administrator John Weidl says...
wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Meat Processing Grants
Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski, announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and...
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
cwbradio.com
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin to Receive $1.07 Billion From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced that it has released $1.07 billion to Wisconsin in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water
According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
WSAW
Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
cwbradio.com
Withee Village Board Approves Lease With O-W Black River Sportsmen's Club
The Withee Village Board approved the O-W Black River Sportsmen’s Club building lease with the Village. Also, the DNR sanitary survey report was reviewed and the Board approved buying LED bulbs for the municipal building to take part in the Xcel Energy lighting rebate. It was announced that the Village’s application for the Federal Fiscal Year 2023-2026 BIL road improvement did not get selected. Also, CLA was selected as the Village auditor for 2023.
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
onfocus.news
Wood County Fire Departments Respond to Two Fires at Same Time
TOWN OF REMINGTON, WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 10/12/22 at 00:37 Remington and Pittsville Fire Departments were paged for a structure fire at Saddle Up Bar at 1582 STH 80, Babcock WI (Town of Remington) for a structure fire. At 00:49 Rudolph and Vesper Fire Departments were paged...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
