ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Government
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Rudolph, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Meat Processing Grants

Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski, announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic
wuwm.com

Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses

In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin to Receive $1.07 Billion From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced that it has released $1.07 billion to Wisconsin in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
SCHOFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
cwbradio.com

Withee Village Board Approves Lease With O-W Black River Sportsmen's Club

The Withee Village Board approved the O-W Black River Sportsmen’s Club building lease with the Village. Also, the DNR sanitary survey report was reviewed and the Board approved buying LED bulbs for the municipal building to take part in the Xcel Energy lighting rebate. It was announced that the Village’s application for the Federal Fiscal Year 2023-2026 BIL road improvement did not get selected. Also, CLA was selected as the Village auditor for 2023.
WITHEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Wood County Fire Departments Respond to Two Fires at Same Time

TOWN OF REMINGTON, WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 10/12/22 at 00:37 Remington and Pittsville Fire Departments were paged for a structure fire at Saddle Up Bar at 1582 STH 80, Babcock WI (Town of Remington) for a structure fire. At 00:49 Rudolph and Vesper Fire Departments were paged...
WOOD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy