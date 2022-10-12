Read full article on original website
Greenwood School Board Hears Waiver Regarding Start of Next School Year
The Greenwood School Board heard information on the district’s waiver to start the next school year before September 1st. Greenwood’s Superintendent, Joe Green, presented information on the waiver to start the school year prior to Sept. 1 and asked for any public input, but no public input was given. The Board also discussed employment matters.
Granton School Board Approves Early Graduation Request
The Granton School Board approved the early graduation request as recommended by administration. The Board also approved the Early College Credit & Start College Now applications as presented, approved the Third Friday Count September Membership Report as presented, and approved administration's recommendation for an Owner's Representative Agreement, with CESA 10, for building improvements and the proposal from Professional Design Services/Wendel Companies as the architect.
Wisconsin DOT Holding Public Involvement Meeting for Repaving Project on Highway 13
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed highway repaving project on WIS 13 from 2nd Street North and County P between Rudolph and Marshfield. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Rudolph Fire...
Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
Clark County CNRED Agent Discusses the Upcoming November Election
The November Elections are just under a month away. I spoke with Melissa Kono, CNRED Agent for Clark County, and she discussed who’s on the ballot, early/absentee voting, and more. Listen Here!. The best place for election information is the myvote.gov site. Feel free to contact us with questions...
Menomonie Market Food Co-op Ground Breaking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Ground Breaking ceremony took place in Eau Claire Wednesday for the new location of an expanded Menomonie Market Food Co-op store. The Market will be located on the property known as “Block 7″ near the intersection of North Barstow and Galloway Streets in downtown Eau Claire.
Marshfield Utilities Annual Lead Notice
In 2020 Marshfield Utilities found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some homes with lead services. This is an annual notice to the public. Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Please read this information closely to see what you can do to reduce lead in your drinking water.
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
UPDATE: Hotel manager cited following Sunday night fires
The SPFD says a local hotel owner has been cited for a series of Sunday night fires on the city's east side.
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Faulty Alarm
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a faulty alarm this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of an alarm going off around 7:14am this morning at 300 Ferguson Street at the Country View Apartments. When they arrived, there was no smoke and discovered the alarm was malfunctioning.
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
Sheriff’s Department investigating death in Wood County
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to a press release, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property. Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had been reported missing. The sheriff’s department was actively investigating his disappearance.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
Marathon County woman convicted on distribution charge, admits selling “pounds” of methamphetamine
A Birnamwood woman who admitted she sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine will spend 66 months in prison after being sentenced on federal drug distribution charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sarah Waggoner,...
Price County woman pleads 'no contest' in embezzling case
PRICE COUNTY (WJFW) - A Price County woman accused of embezzling money from a local food pantry and the Park Falls Chamber of Commerce has plead 'no contest' in court this morning. Dayna Lemmer, 31, is accused of taking approximately $54,000 from the Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry. Lemmer was the...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death
WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
