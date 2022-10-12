Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Meat Processing Grants
Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski, announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and...
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin to Receive $1.07 Billion From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced that it has released $1.07 billion to Wisconsin in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota has 5 districts with slow internet - here are the 5 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in North Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cwbradio.com
TYME ATMS are Coming Back in Wisconsin
(Bob Hague, WRN) It’s about TYME: a once familiar Wisconsin trademark is making a comeback. Twenty years ago, if you'd asked where the nearest “TYME Machine” was on the streets of New York City or Atlanta, all you'd likely get would be a funny look. But the Take Your Money Everywhere ATMs were once ubiquitous here the Upper Midwest.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
cwbradio.com
Representative Rozar Receives Working for Wisconsin Award
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association, presented Rep. Donna Rozar with a Working for Wisconsin Award. Rep. Rozar was honored for her work during the most recent legislative session. The Working for Wisconsin Award recognizes legislators who supported specific pro-growth policies and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
DNR encourages Minnesotans to reduce water use as deepening drought conditions persist
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Minnesotans to use less water as the state continues to experience a prolonged drought. The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows that 43% of the state is going through abnormally dry conditions. Twelve percent of the state is either in severe or extreme drought, specifically west of the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.
cwbradio.com
Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
cwbradio.com
More Wisconsin Municipalities Asking Residents to Approve Referendums for Emergency Services
(By John Davis, Wisconsin Public Radio) The City of Whitewater is asking residents to approve a $1.1 million referendum on Nov. 8 that would allow the city to move to a full-time fire and EMS department. According to John Davis with Wisconsin Public Radio, Interim City Administrator John Weidl says...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Behind on Funding Special Education
The Survival Coalition of more than 20 statewide disability organizations agrees with a new report from the Education Law Center concluding that “Wisconsin’s low reimbursement rate for special education will leave school districts on the hook for $1.25 billion, forcing them to divert funds intended for general education for all students.”
cwbradio.com
WEC Stalemate Leaves Local Clerks to Interpret State Law
(Terry Bell, WRN) The rules for poll watchers in Wisconsin on Election Day will remain the same. The Wisconsin State Elections Commission split along party lines Monday, with all three Republicans supporting sending a notice to clerks trying to spell out what the law allows. All three Democrats opposed it, resulting in a deadlock vote and no change.
cwbradio.com
Online Political Solicitations May be Scams
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Better Business Bureau in Wisconsin is warning of election season scams. The B-B-B says during election season, scam artists will sometimes pose as political candidates online, then steal donations. The B-B-B’s Lisa Schiller recommends double-checking emails and websites to make sure they’re real, and never giving...
cwbradio.com
Another Dry Week for Wisconsin Farmers to Work in the Field
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The continued dry weather conditions meant farmers across Wisconsin stayed busy during the past week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the last Crop/Weather Report from the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, which stated producers made rapid progress on harvesting soybeans and chopping corn for silage.
North Dakota second in specter sightings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re hoping for a frightful encounter with a ghost this Halloween, you’re in the right place. North Dakota is the state with the second-most ghost sightings across the entire United States. A recent countrywide study performed by Porch.com took a list of ghost sighting reports from GhostsofAmerica.com and then cross-referenced […]
Montana Department of Justice fails IT security according to state auditors
A new state information technology audit shows that the Montana Department of Justice is not meeting goals and requirements for security, structure and governance, exacerbated by high turnover within the department, and is at risk for not converting the state’s out-of-date motor vehicle record management properly. In testimony before the Legislative Audit Committee, lawmakers heard […] The post Montana Department of Justice fails IT security according to state auditors appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DHS Announces Grants to Improve Maternal and Child Health
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services at an event in Milwaukee announced Gov. Tony Evers is directing $16 million in grants to improve maternal and child health. Through collaborations with Wisconsin’s two leading public health endowments, the Medical College of Wisconsin Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, the dollars will be invested in efforts to close gaps in maternal and child health outcomes. In addition, the initiative provides funding to DHS’ Maternal and Child Health Program to administer a grant program.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin FFA Members Heading to Indianapolis for National Convention
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Members of the Wisconsin FFA Association will carry on their tradition of excellence in two weeks as delegates, officers and award winners head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 95th National FFA Convention. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National FFA Organization says they are expecting over...
