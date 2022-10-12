Read full article on original website
Wisconsin FFA Members Heading to Indianapolis for National Convention
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Members of the Wisconsin FFA Association will carry on their tradition of excellence in two weeks as delegates, officers and award winners head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 95th National FFA Convention. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National FFA Organization says they are expecting over...
Governor Evers Announces Meat Processing Grants
Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski, announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and...
TYME ATMS are Coming Back in Wisconsin
(Bob Hague, WRN) It’s about TYME: a once familiar Wisconsin trademark is making a comeback. Twenty years ago, if you'd asked where the nearest “TYME Machine” was on the streets of New York City or Atlanta, all you'd likely get would be a funny look. But the Take Your Money Everywhere ATMs were once ubiquitous here the Upper Midwest.
Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
More Wisconsin Municipalities Asking Residents to Approve Referendums for Emergency Services
(By John Davis, Wisconsin Public Radio) The City of Whitewater is asking residents to approve a $1.1 million referendum on Nov. 8 that would allow the city to move to a full-time fire and EMS department. According to John Davis with Wisconsin Public Radio, Interim City Administrator John Weidl says...
Wisconsin to Receive $1.07 Billion From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced that it has released $1.07 billion to Wisconsin in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Wisconsin Behind on Funding Special Education
The Survival Coalition of more than 20 statewide disability organizations agrees with a new report from the Education Law Center concluding that “Wisconsin’s low reimbursement rate for special education will leave school districts on the hook for $1.25 billion, forcing them to divert funds intended for general education for all students.”
WEC Stalemate Leaves Local Clerks to Interpret State Law
(Terry Bell, WRN) The rules for poll watchers in Wisconsin on Election Day will remain the same. The Wisconsin State Elections Commission split along party lines Monday, with all three Republicans supporting sending a notice to clerks trying to spell out what the law allows. All three Democrats opposed it, resulting in a deadlock vote and no change.
Wisconsin Farmers Have Until November 20th to Apply for Perennial Crop Insurance
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) USDA's Risk Management Agency reminds Wisconsin producers that the final date to apply for crop insurance for perennial crops, such as apples, cranberries, grapes, and tart cherries, is November 20 for the 2023 crop year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, growers who are interested in the...
Wisconsin DHS Announces Grants to Improve Maternal and Child Health
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services at an event in Milwaukee announced Gov. Tony Evers is directing $16 million in grants to improve maternal and child health. Through collaborations with Wisconsin’s two leading public health endowments, the Medical College of Wisconsin Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, the dollars will be invested in efforts to close gaps in maternal and child health outcomes. In addition, the initiative provides funding to DHS’ Maternal and Child Health Program to administer a grant program.
Central Wisconsin Trucker Delivers Supplies to Florida
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin trucker is on his way back after bringing a 53-foot trailer full of supplies to the Fort Meyers area following Hurricane Ian. Greg Baer says he brought anything and everything that didn't require refrigeration. "Food, clothing, handtools, huge donations of dog food, water, juices."
Candidate Alden Tonkay censured by county Republicans
Tonkay filed on January 13 to run for HD 82, the opening day candidates could file. He is running against Democrat Mary Caferro.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
Another Dry Week for Wisconsin Farmers to Work in the Field
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The continued dry weather conditions meant farmers across Wisconsin stayed busy during the past week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the last Crop/Weather Report from the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service, which stated producers made rapid progress on harvesting soybeans and chopping corn for silage.
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
October 16th-22nd is Forest Products Week
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is preparing for Forest Products Week, Oct. 16-22, 2022. The week celebrates the more than 61,000 men and women in Wisconsin who work in the forest products industry while considering how forest products make life better. “The forest products industry positively impacts our everyday lives,” said Collin Buntrock, DNR Forest Products team leader.
Eastern Montana congressional race: Penny Ronning, Democrat
Democratic candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and former Billings City Councilmember Penny Ronning landed some criticism on her opponents during a debate Oct. 1 in Great Falls.
Dear Montana, Who Do You Vote For In This Situation?
Soon Montanans will be going to the polls and casting their votes on issues and candidates. Of course, one of the most beautiful parts of our nation is the right to vote, and that should never be taken for granted, but I want to ask a question and I'm being completely serious about this.
Eastern Montana congressional race: Matt Rosendale, Republican
Republican candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale displayed his expertise on insurance issues during a debate Oct.
