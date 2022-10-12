ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
MARSHFIELD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County High Schools Participate in Youth Risk Behavior Survey

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a comprehensive health and wellness surveillance tool developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by states and municipalities, including here in Clark County. Since 1993, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction has administered the YRBS to a representative sample ofWisconsin high...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
SCHOFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Granton School Board Approves Early Graduation Request

The Granton School Board approved the early graduation request as recommended by administration. The Board also approved the Early College Credit & Start College Now applications as presented, approved the Third Friday Count September Membership Report as presented, and approved administration's recommendation for an Owner's Representative Agreement, with CESA 10, for building improvements and the proposal from Professional Design Services/Wendel Companies as the architect.
GRANTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Faulty Alarm

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a faulty alarm this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of an alarm going off around 7:14am this morning at 300 Ferguson Street at the Country View Apartments. When they arrived, there was no smoke and discovered the alarm was malfunctioning.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Pet of the Week: Carly

Carly is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Carly is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Carly is a pretty girl who came to CCHS from another overcrowded Shelter in Texas. She is a mixed breed and weighs about 20#. She is 5 months old. Carly has a short-haired black coat with some white trim on her chest and toes.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified

The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart, 28, Wausau, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Greenwood School Board Hears Waiver Regarding Start of Next School Year

The Greenwood School Board heard information on the district’s waiver to start the next school year before September 1st. Greenwood’s Superintendent, Joe Green, presented information on the waiver to start the school year prior to Sept. 1 and asked for any public input, but no public input was given. The Board also discussed employment matters.
GREENWOOD, WI

