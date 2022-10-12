Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
cwbradio.com
Two Midwest Regional Health Systems Considering a Merger
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Two upper midwest regional health systems are considering a merger. Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essenta Health have signed a memorandum of understanding which states they may join forces to form a multi-state regional health system covering more than two million people from North Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, covering mostly rural and small-urban areas.
WSAW
Stevens Point Warming Center opens early because of freezing temps
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As cold weather creeps across the area, warming shelters are opening up. The warming center at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stevens Point is already opening its doors because of the colder temps. It’s the first time in the last 6 seasons that staff has...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
cwbradio.com
Clark County High Schools Participate in Youth Risk Behavior Survey
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is a comprehensive health and wellness surveillance tool developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by states and municipalities, including here in Clark County. Since 1993, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction has administered the YRBS to a representative sample ofWisconsin high...
WSAW
Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
cwbradio.com
Granton School Board Approves Early Graduation Request
The Granton School Board approved the early graduation request as recommended by administration. The Board also approved the Early College Credit & Start College Now applications as presented, approved the Third Friday Count September Membership Report as presented, and approved administration's recommendation for an Owner's Representative Agreement, with CESA 10, for building improvements and the proposal from Professional Design Services/Wendel Companies as the architect.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Discusses Conditional Use Permit and Homecoming Activities
The Neillsville City Council held a public hearing on a conditional use permit. The building being discussed would be used as a transitional housing facility and a Zoning Amendment would go from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3 Multi-Family Residential at 16 Boon Boulevard. It would be opened by Lutheran...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community Corner Clubhouse closes Friday after 26 years of operation
One year after celebrating its 25th anniversary, a local resource for people in recovery and those struggling with mental illness will close. The Community Corner Clubhouse, which served more than 1,000 people, will shutter on Friday. The planned closure of the Corner Clubhouse was announced in August by North Central...
WEAU-TV 13
Traffic to be shifted back to new westbound traffic I-94 lanes
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Westbound traffic on a segment of I-94 in Eau Claire County is expected to be switched back to the new westbound lanes either the evening of Monday, Oct. 17 or morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
cwbradio.com
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Faulty Alarm
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a faulty alarm this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call of an alarm going off around 7:14am this morning at 300 Ferguson Street at the Country View Apartments. When they arrived, there was no smoke and discovered the alarm was malfunctioning.
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Carly
Carly is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Carly is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Carly is a pretty girl who came to CCHS from another overcrowded Shelter in Texas. She is a mixed breed and weighs about 20#. She is 5 months old. Carly has a short-haired black coat with some white trim on her chest and toes.
Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified
The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart, 28, Wausau, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5...
cwbradio.com
Greenwood School Board Hears Waiver Regarding Start of Next School Year
The Greenwood School Board heard information on the district’s waiver to start the next school year before September 1st. Greenwood’s Superintendent, Joe Green, presented information on the waiver to start the school year prior to Sept. 1 and asked for any public input, but no public input was given. The Board also discussed employment matters.
Comments / 0