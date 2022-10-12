Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson With 1 Month Until Midterms
Two-term Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has achieved a small competitive edge over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to the latest polls on the Wisconsin Senate race. The latest poll by FiveThirtyEight found that, as of September 30, Johnson was expected to receive 48.6 percent of the vote against Barnes' 46.7...
A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee
Activists are holding events with a six-foot-tall "scatue" of the Wisconsin GOP senator to protest his claim that climate change is “bullshit.”
USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Four takeaways from Wisconsin Senate debate between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes
Wisconsin's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes faced off Thursday in their second debate, clashing over crime and abortion in a series of heated exchanges.
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he found.
Earlier this fall, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd visited Wisconsin as he sought to assess one of the most polarized political battlegrounds in the country. From Act 10 more than a decade ago to the attempted recall of former Gov. Scott Walker to close presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the state is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson
He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) holds a 5 percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to a new poll. An AARP poll commissioned by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research released on Thursday found Johnson receiving 51 percent support among likely Wisconsin voters, compared to Barnes with 46 percent. Johnson maintained a slimmer lead of 49 percent to Barnes’s 47 percent among voters between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday
First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association and later meet with students, parents and educators. Biden's visit to Milwaukee comes with the midterm elections less than one month away. She is scheduled to deliver remarks to the MTEA at...
WBAY Green Bay
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
WPR’s ‘Uprooted” features story of Wisconsin’s Cuban refugees
MADISON – When Afghan refugees arrived at Fort McCoy in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time that the rural Wisconsin Army base was used as a transit point for those seeking safety and a better life in the United States. In 1980, the base became home to nearly 15,000 Cubans who left the island during the Mariel Boatlift — a brief moment when President Fidel Castro opened the country’s borders. Roughly 125,000 people fled to the United States. Some of them were seeking economic opportunities, some wanted to be reunited with family, and others were pushed out of prison.
Down in polls, Mandela Barnes looks for big-name reinforcement in Wisconsin
The Democratic Senate nominee is reaching out to former President Barack Obama. VP Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders are said to be eying trips to the state too. Trailing and eager for a campaign jolt, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee in Wisconsin, is calling the cavalry for reinforcement.
Does Wisconsin love frozen pizza? This viral video of a grocery store's massive selection proves we do
How do you tell everyone on Twitter you're in Wisconsin without saying you're in Wisconsin? Video of Lambeau Field or cheese curds would work. Add a grocery store's massive frozen pizza section to the list of options. Less than 24 hours after uploading to Twitter, a video tour of a...
