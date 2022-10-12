ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Visas#Migrant Workers#Dairy Farms#Wrn#The Us Senate
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
cntraveler.com

How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs

Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson

He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Hill

Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) holds a 5 percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to a new poll. An AARP poll commissioned by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research released on Thursday found Johnson receiving 51 percent support among likely Wisconsin voters, compared to Barnes with 46 percent. Johnson maintained a slimmer lead of 49 percent to Barnes’s 47 percent among voters between the ages of 18 to 49 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WPR’s ‘Uprooted” features story of Wisconsin’s Cuban refugees

MADISON – When Afghan refugees arrived at Fort McCoy in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time that the rural Wisconsin Army base was used as a transit point for those seeking safety and a better life in the United States. In 1980, the base became home to nearly 15,000 Cubans who left the island during the Mariel Boatlift — a brief moment when President Fidel Castro opened the country’s borders. Roughly 125,000 people fled to the United States. Some of them were seeking economic opportunities, some wanted to be reunited with family, and others were pushed out of prison.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy