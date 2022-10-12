Read full article on original website
Judge weighs injunction in separate religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban
A Marion County judge heard arguments Friday in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban on the basis of Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law. The legal challenge up for debate was filed in August by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana. The class action lawsuit argues that the […] The post Judge weighs injunction in separate religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Despite Biden's calls for simple marijuana pardons, Indiana governor says he's sticking to state law
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — President Biden's call for state governors to pardon simple marijuana convictions is something that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb believes should be addressed by how the state laws were written. Biden's pardon of marijuana convictions is to help reduce barriers for those who have been caught...
Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
95.3 MNC
Indiana home sales report
Indiana’s home sales dropped sharply in September as 30-year mortgage rates passed six percent for most of the month. Last month’s estimated statewide sales were 13 percent below September 2021, according to new data from the Indiana Association of REALTORS®; new listings also finished 11 percent below last year while the median sale price of an existing Indiana home fell to $235,000.
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
Republican candidate Diego Morales doesn’t show up to Indiana Secretary of State debate
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican candidate Diego Morales was absent Monday night at the Indiana Secretary of State Debate. Coordinated in part by the The League of Women Voters of Indiana, the debate took place at 7 p.m. Monday and was streamed online. Both Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells and Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer participated in the debate, but Morales did not.
Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals
Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Indiana Teacher Shortage Made Worse by Work Conditions, Bad Pay
A nationwide teacher shortage has been made worse by COVID. Indiana teacher vacancies still number more than 1,500, and experts at a recent forum cite wages as one major factor. Indiana ranks 42nd among states in teacher pay. Citing 300-thousand public education vacancies nationwide, Economic Policy InstitutePresident Heidi Shierholz says the issue boils down to two factors.
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents
CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
Central Indiana School Bookkeepper Embezzels $1 Million
A former bookkeeper for a Central Indiana school system faces federal charges for embezzling nearlyt $1 million. According to Indiana news sources, Carla Burke allegedly wrote about 312 checks to herself from Anderson Schools totaling $976,773. She spent that money on personal expenses, including gambling. Prosecutors also say Burke “willfully...
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Indiana high school football scores as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Epidemiologist says Hoosiers should get bivalent vaccines before winter
What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologists in Indiana recommend Hoosiers get bivalent COVID-19 vaccines before winter. Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. The COVID-19 vaccines target both the original strain and the newer omicron variant. “The two of those combined provide protection from the older...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Indiana Department of Environmental Management announces $3.5 million available for clean air projects
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced Round 4 of the DieselWise Indiana with Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Option program’s grant funding which will distribute awards ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000. Total available funding for this round is $3.5 million. Grant money will...
