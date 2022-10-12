ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Northwest Indiana teacher’s alleged ‘kill list’ included at least 1 student

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WTHR) - A northwest Indiana teacher is facing an intimidation charge after she allegedly said she had a “kill list” that involved at least one student. East Chicago police officers responded to a report of a threat at St. Stanislaus School, located at 4930 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
LAKE STATION, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso, IN
Lifestyle
Valparaiso, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
La Porte, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
Travel Maven

Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

Lake County Parks and Recreation Fall Fest 2022

Lake County Parks and Recreation held its 44th annual Fall Fest at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell, Indiana on October 9, 2022. The fun-filled fest offers its guests activities from horse and pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, candle making and so much more. Admission to the Fall Fest...
LOWELL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Dunes State Park#Camping#Butterfly Meadows#United Way
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Hiking
panoramanow.com

5 Reasons Why Voting Is Important

In a busy life, why is it important to vote? Just like grabbing that hot, enlightening, and needed cup of coffee, you have to be sure you get your ballot and submit it! We must elect people the way it was intended—openly, honestly, and fairly!. One, people fought and...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Physician Network’s Coolspring Health Center welcomes two new audiologists

Franciscan Physician Network’s Coolspring Health Center is welcoming the. addition of two new audiologists, Jackie Fletcher, AuD, and Erin Pluard, AuD. Fletcher and Pluard both received their training at Rush University in Chicago and completed their residencies at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Their clinical interests include hearing aid technology, Cochlear implants, tinnitus management and vestibular testing.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remains found in 1974 identified as missing Illinois man

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek’s cause of death remains undetermined, the Will […]
HARVEY, IL
panoramanow.com

Elvis FANtasy Fest – Portage Indiana October 14-16

Since 1993, Elvis Fantasy Fest (EFF) has been a celebration of Elvis’s music legacy and remembrance of his humanitarian ways by supporting a local charity. Join friends, old and new, for an amazing weekend of Elvis music while supporting our Special Olympic athletes. All net proceeds will be donated to Porter County Special Olympics. Thanks in advance for your support. Visit elvisfantasyfest.com for more details.
PORTAGE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy