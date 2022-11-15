Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far

In the new adventures, we'll be taking Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders to prove we're the very best, like no one ever was. Just like games past, there will be eight gym leaders to defeat, only this time we can take them on in any order. This time around, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also present us with a Gym Test, which we'll have to complete in order to face the leaders. These tests will be unique to each gym and its specific theme.

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet characters will also be introduced as we make our way through Victory Road to earn badges. In the series historically speaking, you also have the chance to take on the Pokemon League - the highest level tournament in the game - once you've bested all the leaders, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looks set to continue this tradition. It's said that Geeta, the chairwoman of the Pokemon League is the most skilled trainer "of all" and is on the lookout for fellow talents who wish to conquer the League.

As we've seen from what's been revealed so far, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders will all have their own distinctive personalities and styles, which are often complemented by the Pokemon they battle with. As we inch ever closer to the launch date, read on below to get a summary of all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders confirmed so far.

Grusha - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Gym Leader

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Glaseado

Gym Test: Unknown

Gym Leader: Grusha is the leader of the Glaseado gym and was one of the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet characters shown when the early trailers for the upcoming Switch games dropped. As an Ice-type specialist, the Glaseado gym leader's partner is the ice-type Terra Whale Pokemon Cetitan – who is one of the new critters Game Freak has revealed so far for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex . Cetitan has five horns and is able to collect ice energy and freeze its surroundings using the horn that sits on its upper jaw. Rather fittingly, Grusha's sense of style also reflects the icy theme, with him sporting light blue hair and a very cosy-looking scarf, complete with a Pokeball decal.

Before becoming a full-time gym leader, Grusha used to be a professional snowboarder and is known for being generally "coolheaded". Interestingly, it looks like we'll get to see new sides of him during the heat of battle, which is said to bring out emotions he usually pushes away.

Pokemon: Cetitan, and others TBC

Brassius - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grass Gym Leader

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Artazon

Gym Test: Seek out 10 Sunflora around Atazon

Gym Leader: Brassius is the gym leader of Artazon, a new town we'll be adventuring to that's said to be full of flowers and art. It makes sense then that Brassius is a specialist in Grass-type Pokemon who aptly wears a belt made up of thorns. We don't yet know which Pokemon he'll have, but the official website shows a Sudowoodo on his official page that appears to be using the new Terastallzing mechanic . As a character whose moniker is the "Verdant Virtuoso", Brassius is said to think of Pokemon battles as works of art. As such, he's in always in search of "artistic quality" and uses his gym in Artazon to "judge a trainer's aesthetic sensibilities" .

Pokemon: Unknown

Iono - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Gym Leader

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Location: Levincia

Gym Test: Unknown

Gym Leader: Iono is the gym leader of Levincia who specializes in Electric-type Pokemon. As we saw in the reveal trailer for the new character, Iono is also a streamer and influencer in the Paldea region who refers to themselves as a "bit of a celeb" in the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With Magnemite hair clips and an oversized jacket in a signature yellow, Iono looks every bit the part of an electric personality, too. After challenging us to guess which Pokemon will be teaming up with Iono, a trailer recently revealed the new Elefrog Pokemon, Bellibot. The Electric-type frog-like friend has the new Electromorphosis ability that causes it to become charged up when it's hit by other critters in battle.

Pokemon: Bellibolt, and others TBC

