Michigan State

newsfromthestates.com

Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee

Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
HEALTH
newsfromthestates.com

Commission designing new teacher pay system says plan is not yet ready for prime time

Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) members noted several lingering concerns about the controversial pay and licensure model that members will attempt to resolve when their group meets on Nov. 10 to discuss the fiscal implications of the new model. Whether enough veteran, advanced-level teachers will be available to...
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

Governor may appoint a commission candidate to fill Couy Griffin’s seat

Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt sit next to an empty chair during the Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 meeting. Ex-Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from his position after a judge ruled he was barred from holding elected office under the U.S. Constitution because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Screenshot via the Otero County Commission's stream)
OTERO COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Blueprint board recommends timeline to implement comprehensive education plan

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. A board established to implement Maryland’s 10-year comprehensive education plan proposed a timeline for that on Thursday. Instead of setting a March deadline for the state’s 24 school systems to submit implementation...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill

Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Day-after gubernatorial forum, sans Moore, reveals ‘wide range of opinions’

It was a mellower, homier version of a candidate debate. Twenty-four hours after the major party candidates for governor, Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox, met in a sharp-elbowed debate that aired on three TV stations and on WBAL Radio, Cox and nominees from three third parties participated in an online forum Thursday evening sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and several other organizations, including Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Fringe groups plan to watch AZ ballot drop boxes

An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. Fringe anti-government groups are planning to watch drop boxes and the polls in Arizona, spurred by conspiracy theories. The groups’ sometimes violent rhetoric has advocates worried, and some local politicians are stirring the pot.
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

School districts struggle to balance transgender protections, parental notification

The debate has played out most prominently in Manchester, the state’s biggest school district. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) For seven years, the New Hampshire School Boards Association had a model policy for how schools should treat transgender students and uphold their rights. And for years, many school boards in the state adopted the policy.
MANCHESTER, NH
newsfromthestates.com

Former Alaska Senate President Ben Stevens dies at 63

Ben Stevens, then Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, talks to Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, after the State of the State address in January 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Stevens died on Thursday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president once linked to, but never charged,...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio farmers call for help

Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture

Critical race theory is one of the favorite whipping boys of some Idaho legislators, writes guest columnist Jim Jones. I’ve previously written about extremists in the Idaho Legislature who want to ban certain books and academic theories from our schools. Their claims are generally false or, at best, over-hyped....
IDAHO STATE

