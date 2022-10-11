Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to increase state health plan transparency clears Senate committee
Labor leaders allege the state has not been transparent about claims data that would justify recently approved health benefit premium hikes. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) A Senate panel unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would require a public worker health plan to release claims data more frequently and...
newsfromthestates.com
Commission designing new teacher pay system says plan is not yet ready for prime time
Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) members noted several lingering concerns about the controversial pay and licensure model that members will attempt to resolve when their group meets on Nov. 10 to discuss the fiscal implications of the new model. Whether enough veteran, advanced-level teachers will be available to...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor may appoint a commission candidate to fill Couy Griffin’s seat
Otero County Commissioners Gerald Matherly and Vickie Marquardt sit next to an empty chair during the Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 meeting. Ex-Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from his position after a judge ruled he was barred from holding elected office under the U.S. Constitution because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Screenshot via the Otero County Commission's stream)
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
newsfromthestates.com
Blueprint board recommends timeline to implement comprehensive education plan
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. A board established to implement Maryland’s 10-year comprehensive education plan proposed a timeline for that on Thursday. Instead of setting a March deadline for the state’s 24 school systems to submit implementation...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana Legislature committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death set to meet again
The committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death is set to meet again on Nov. 14 after nearly six months (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) A Louisiana legislative committee investigating the 2019 death of a Black motorist in Louisiana State Police custody is scheduled to meet Nov. 14, nearly six months after its last meeting.
newsfromthestates.com
Higher salaries, more respect: Report offers path to solving teacher shortage | Friday Coffee
With Pennsylvania, and the nation, in the midst of a historic teacher shortage, a new report by the country’s largest teachers union lays out what it says is a pathway to keeping the best and brightest educators from leaving the profession years ahead of schedule. In it, the National...
newsfromthestates.com
N.J. Democrats propose expansive gun control bill
Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin talk about new gun control legislation on Oct. 13, 2022, at the Statehouse in Trenton. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers unveiled a measure intended to tighten gun laws Thursday, a response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision...
newsfromthestates.com
Day-after gubernatorial forum, sans Moore, reveals ‘wide range of opinions’
It was a mellower, homier version of a candidate debate. Twenty-four hours after the major party candidates for governor, Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox, met in a sharp-elbowed debate that aired on three TV stations and on WBAL Radio, Cox and nominees from three third parties participated in an online forum Thursday evening sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and several other organizations, including Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
Fringe groups plan to watch AZ ballot drop boxes
An election ballot drop box is shown outside Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 25, 2020. Photo by Brandon Quester | AZCIR. Fringe anti-government groups are planning to watch drop boxes and the polls in Arizona, spurred by conspiracy theories. The groups’ sometimes violent rhetoric has advocates worried, and some local politicians are stirring the pot.
newsfromthestates.com
School districts struggle to balance transgender protections, parental notification
The debate has played out most prominently in Manchester, the state’s biggest school district. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin) For seven years, the New Hampshire School Boards Association had a model policy for how schools should treat transgender students and uphold their rights. And for years, many school boards in the state adopted the policy.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio Board of Ed. delays resolution opposing LGBTQ+ protections, giving small win to trans community
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio State Board of Education gave...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Supreme Court reconsiders a ban on governors’ lawsuits against legislative branch
This screenshot from Gavel Alaska shows Senior Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton-Walsh speaking in front of the Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Anchorage. (Screenshot) The Alaska Supreme Court is considering a case that could determine the timing of Alaska’s annual state budget and in the process...
newsfromthestates.com
Former Alaska Senate President Ben Stevens dies at 63
Ben Stevens, then Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, talks to Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, after the State of the State address in January 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. Stevens died on Thursday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO) Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president once linked to, but never charged,...
newsfromthestates.com
Philly lawmaker aims to clamp down on school book bans | Five for the Weekend
A display of banned books at the San Jose Public Library (Photo courtesy of San Jose Public Library via Flickr | CC-BY-SA 2.0/The Daily Montanan). It’s Capital-Star Editor John L. Micek, in for Associate Editor Cassie Miller, who’s taking some well-earned time off. There might be just a...
newsfromthestates.com
A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
newsfromthestates.com
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
An envelope for a Maricopa County ballot mailed in October 2021, the first time state law required envelopes to have a box that voters can check if the recipient no longer lives at the address. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror. Early voting started this week and voters are...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
The Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. In the case of...
newsfromthestates.com
What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture
Critical race theory is one of the favorite whipping boys of some Idaho legislators, writes guest columnist Jim Jones. I’ve previously written about extremists in the Idaho Legislature who want to ban certain books and academic theories from our schools. Their claims are generally false or, at best, over-hyped....
