Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern
Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools. (Getty Images) Overall fall enrollment at colleges across the state of Indiana stayed about the...
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota Budget Project at 25: Ensuring everyday Minnesotans are a priority at the Capitol
Decisions at the Capitol influence how well children are thriving; whether families have what they need to be safe, healthy and financially secure. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. How policymakers raise state revenues and where they direct our collective resources has a profound impact on whether opportunity and prosperity is...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
newsfromthestates.com
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
An envelope for a Maricopa County ballot mailed in October 2021, the first time state law required envelopes to have a box that voters can check if the recipient no longer lives at the address. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror. Early voting started this week and voters are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Higher salaries, more respect: Report offers path to solving teacher shortage | Friday Coffee
With Pennsylvania, and the nation, in the midst of a historic teacher shortage, a new report by the country’s largest teachers union lays out what it says is a pathway to keeping the best and brightest educators from leaving the profession years ahead of schedule. In it, the National...
newsfromthestates.com
Early voting in Arizona is underway for the 2022 election
Arizona’s General Election has officially begun as early voting started Wednesday, with ballots being sent out across the state to voters who have signed up to receive them by mail and with polling places opening up for early voting. Voters who have registered for mail-in ballots will begin receiving...
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer stresses bipartisanship in debate, while Dixon says she has ‘terrorized’ the state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (L) and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon (R) at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Bryan Elser, Courtesy: Nexstar Media Group / WLNS-TV Abortion, education and crime led the first ever debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon Thursday night, showing voters the stark differences between the candidate.
newsfromthestates.com
Who are the candidates for the four statewide education boards?
GOP Board of Education nominee Linda Lee Tarver at a Sept. 27, 2022 press conference in Lansing | Laina G. Stebbins. As the Nov. 8 election approaches and buzz swirls around the top-of-the ticket races, statewide education races at the bottom of the ballot could also prove consequential. Those races...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Iowa to dramatically cut back on restaurant inspections
Earlier this year, a food-safety inspector cited Des Moines’ Zora Bar Rooftop, located on Ingersoll Avenue, for 17 violations, such as a number of food items the inspector said were “covered with what appears to be mold.” (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals)
newsfromthestates.com
Commission designing new teacher pay system says plan is not yet ready for prime time
Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) members noted several lingering concerns about the controversial pay and licensure model that members will attempt to resolve when their group meets on Nov. 10 to discuss the fiscal implications of the new model. Whether enough veteran, advanced-level teachers will be available to...
newsfromthestates.com
Blueprint board recommends timeline to implement comprehensive education plan
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board holds virtual meeting Oct. 13. Screen shot. A board established to implement Maryland’s 10-year comprehensive education plan proposed a timeline for that on Thursday. Instead of setting a March deadline for the state’s 24 school systems to submit implementation...
newsfromthestates.com
What we risk by narrowly restricting our kids’ view of history and culture
Critical race theory is one of the favorite whipping boys of some Idaho legislators, writes guest columnist Jim Jones. I’ve previously written about extremists in the Idaho Legislature who want to ban certain books and academic theories from our schools. Their claims are generally false or, at best, over-hyped....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana clean energy jobs jump nearly 7% after 2020 losses
Clean energy businesses in Indiana added more than 5,600 jobs last year, according to a new report released Wednesday. That’s after Indiana lost nearly 3% of its clean energy workforce in 2020, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Clean Jobs Midwest report — compiled by Environmental Entrepreneurs,...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. lawmakers propose pilot program to plug ‘school-to-prison’ pipeline
State Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware, attends the Senate Education Committee Hearing held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Two Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday announced plans for a bill creating a pilot program to develop school-based youth court programs...
newsfromthestates.com
What to know about constitutional amendments
Primary election voters at Lincoln Community Center in Laramie on Aug. 16, 2022. (Mike Vanata/WyoFile) Wyoming voters will decide the fate of two constitutional amendments in November’s general election. One proposes to change the retirement age for certain judges, while the other would allow municipalities to invest in stocks in the same manner the state does.
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada revenue exceeds projections by $1 billion
“It just seems like everything behaved better than we thought because everything was better than we thought," said the Legislative Counsel Bureau's fiscal analyst. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The State of Nevada is collecting significantly more revenue than projected – around $1 billion this fiscal year. Fiscal analysts on Thursday...
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
newsfromthestates.com
NM Secretary of State and Attorney General issue voter advisory ahead of election
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (left) and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said their offices are working closely together to ensure every New Mexican feels safe this election season. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) Amid increasing threats against election workers since 2020, and concerns over potential...
newsfromthestates.com
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
The Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso) Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. In the case of...
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis orders voting changes in light of Hurricane Ian’s disruptions
Gov. Ron DeSantis has loosened voting regulations in the counties most damaged by Hurricane Ian to account for disruptions to polling locations and early voting sites, loss of power and cellphone access, displaced voters, and unavailability of poll workers. The governor signed an executive order for Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota...
Comments / 0