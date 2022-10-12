Read full article on original website
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If the first thing that comes to mind is a nice steak with some fresh vegetables on the side then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients but also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
fluvannareview.com
Enjoy Virginia’s peak colors with fall foliage driving tour
Want to get out and enjoy Virginia’s fall foliage? To help you get started, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) collects information on when and where to see the best of autumn’s vibrant colors across the Commonwealth. The agency recommends several driving tours with routes covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia. The fall foliage tours map can be found on VDOF’s website at https://dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/fall-foliage-driving-tours/.
The Daily South
The Best Winter Resorts In Virginia For Southerners Who Love Snow
For many Southerners, dreaming of a white Christmas is exactly that—the stuff of our wildest, most fantastical dreams. While folks in the likes of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana would be lucky to get a light dusting every decade or two (and that's much more than we can say for poor Florida), there are a couple Southern states that experience their fair share of the fluffy stuff each winter. Note: These are the ones who don't sell out of bread and milk the minute that little snowflake appears on the The Weather Channel app.
newsfromthestates.com
A bill on parental mistreatment of LGBTQ kids and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s PACs are spending $650,000 to $1 million on ads to help three Republicans running to unseat Democrats in Virginia’s closest midterm contests.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, says she’s planning to reintroduce a bill to make it easier to punish parents...
WTOP
Private island 90 minutes from DC on sale
It doesn’t come cheap, but it turns out you don’t have to go very far from D.C. to own your own island. Tippity Wichity Island, and the three-bedroom house on it, is for sale for the first time since the late 1970s, said David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
enewschannels.com
Notary Training Network launches in Maryland
(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Lucky Woodbridge auto mechanic wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher
Valentin Zarco, of Woodbridge, doesn't play Virginia Lottery scratcher games all that often, but, when he does, he apparently wins big.
Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Middleburg Winemaker Became the First Female to Win the Virginia’s Governor’s Cup
Melanie Natoli made history when Cana Vineyard’s 2019 Unité Reserve took home the top prize at this year’s Governor’s Cup. Guests of the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition cheered as top honors went to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery. Natoli kicked through the wine-glass ceiling, earning two entries among the 12 gold medal wines chosen for the Governor’s Cup Case. What gained her even more attention was winning the highest overall score for her 2019 Unité Reserve among the 615 entries. Natoli is the first female winemaker to win the modern Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. We asked the Loudoun County winemaker what it feels like to win this prestigious award.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
newsfromthestates.com
Apartment rents decrease slightly in Southern Nevada
A total of 8,600 apartment units are under construction in Southern Nevada, mostly in Summerlin and Henderson. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The average rent for an apartment in Southern Nevada was $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022, down from $1,480 in the second quarter but up from a year ago, when the average rent was $1,403.
