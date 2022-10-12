Read full article on original website
Related
The Monkees: The Real Reason Only Two of its Stars Appeared in Every Episode of The Series
Only two of 'The Monkees' stars appeared in every episode of the series, these are the reasons why.
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?
The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne Ditch His Cane for Slow Dance With Wife Sharon at Her 70th Birthday Party
Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne is not letting his health stop him from dancing with his wife Sharon Osbourne. The Black Sabbath singer—who has been dealing with several health ailments in the last few years, including Parkinson's disease—took to the floor Oct. 8 to enjoy a slow dance with his wife at her Great Gatsby-themed 70th birthday party.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
Eddie Vedder Covers The Cure’s 1987 Hit “Just Like Heaven”
Closing out a brief run of shows with his band Earthlings, Eddie Vedder ended their final show on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM with a cover of The Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me hit “Just Like Heaven.”. Wrapping up a...
NYLON
Lizzo To Tell Her Story With 'Love, Lizzo' Documentary
These days, it seems like every celebrity has a documentary in the works. First, we were given a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 NFL halftime show in Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime, then Olivia Rodrigo took us on tour with Driving Home To You, and soon after, Selena Gomez announced My Mind and Me, an expansive look at her life that’s been years in the making. Now, Lizzo is following suit with a documentary about her unique story and career called Love, Lizzo.
NFL・
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYLON
Taylor Swift Categorized Her Music Into Three Moods For Apple Music
Taylor Swift’s Midnights is just around the corner, which means now is the perfect time to start emotionally preparing yourself for what’s sure to be another monumental release. Part of that might be revisiting the singer’s extensive back catalog, and the pop star just made this endeavor a little bit easier. Announced on Oct. 14, Swift partnered up with Apple Music to release three exclusive playlists which neatly categorize her music into three distinct moods: “Fountain Pen” songs, “Quill Pen” songs, and “Glitter Gel Pen” songs.
‘Eddie Van Halen Was a One of a Kind’: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Tribute Song ‘Eddie’ Live for the First Time
Eddie Van Halen received a moving tribute from Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band performed their tribute single “Eddie” live for the first time at Austin City Limits. The 6-minute-long performance arrived halfway through their headlining set and enraptured the audience by the end, in part to John Frusciante’s intense guitar solo. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John,...
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Said The Beatles Were ‘Like Babies’ When They Did ‘Love Me Do’
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles' "Love Me Do" is a song that proved the Fab Four had room to "mature and grow."
NYLON
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 14, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 14, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. I certainly hope arch support wasn't on your list of fall shoe must-haves. The resurgence of the ballet-inspired shoes signal a fashion vibe shift — but it’s not like they ever really left. For a specific set of shoppers, ballet-style shoes are an eternal wardrobe staple. READ MORE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emma Chamberlain’s Chain-Link Chandelier Starts at $31,800
Emma Chamberlain's Los Angeles home is full of fun and eclectic items, including a chain-link chandelier that starts at $31,800.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview
Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Guitar World Magazine
This guitar-toting, metal-themed puppet act brings circle pits to the youth
We're not talking about a hypothetical scene involving brave parents at a metal gig, we're, of course, talking about the scene at a typical Bullicio Puppets show. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Got it Right When He Explained Why the Band Worked So Well
John Paul Jones, once explained why Led Zeppelin worked so well together, and he was completely right.
Guitar World Magazine
S.G. Goodman: “Music is healing for the listener and the writer... You don’t always know exactly what a song is trying to teach you while you’re writing it”
The Kentuckian's guitar-laden new album has plenty of six-string bite – courtesy of her unique perspective and vintage Guilds. “There’s power in owning things about yourself,” says Kentucky guitarist and songwriter S.G. Goodman. While creating her sophomore album, Teeth Marks, Goodman decided to take full control of the narrative and further embrace her identity as a queer artist. After coming out while promoting her 2020 Jim James-produced debut, Old Time Feeling, she found further empowerment in writing the follow-up.
NYLON
Hedi Slimane Reconnects With The Strokes For 'Meet Me In The Bathroom'
You can’t talk about the early aughts New York rock scene without talking about The Strokes. And you can’t talk about The Strokes without talking about Hedi Slimane. The Celine creative director, who came up at the same time as bands like The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more were blowing up, played an integral role in defining the rock-heavy fashion aesthetic that came to be synonymous with the era and its most stylish figures; the mere mention of his name conjures up gritty images of blazers, skinny jeans, black leather, and messy hair.
Rocking Out From the Couch: I Learned How to Play Guitar With Rocksmith+
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to learn an instrument from scratch can be intimidating and painfully exhausting, especially if you’re worried about finding the right tutor and practicing daily. Whether it’s piano, guitar or violin, you might spend weeks just learning the first few notes, keys or cords, without ever being able to play an actual song.
Comments / 0