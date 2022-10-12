ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Talk Radio 960am

Former Louisiana Congressmen Line Up To Endorse Holden Hoggatt Against Clay Higgins

Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt held a press conference today to unveil a slate of endorsements from former Congressmen backing him over Rep. Clay Higgins. Hoggatt's event, which featured former Congressman and Senator John Breaux, and former Congressmen Chris John and Charles Boustany, highlighted Hoggatt's commitment to the community, which is a key part of his campaign's platform.
Daily Beast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed, or going to work.
KPEL 96.5

10 Most Disturbing Cults That Are Still Active; Any In Louisiana?

The word "cult" has lost a little meaning over the last few decades. Part of that has to do with the general public labeling everything from groups of sports fans to concertgoers as being in "cults", but it has a lot to do with our current political climate...where if you don't agree with someone, its because you're in a cult. By the way, that's BOTH major parties who keep accusing others, so...
