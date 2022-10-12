India is a destination that has something to offer travelers from all over the world. Some visitors want to learn about the rich culture and traditions, while others want to sample all the food or experience spirituality. The Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) is responsible for administering foreigner registration and immigration-related functions for visitors to India which includes visa extension. The services offered by the FRRO are available online for all foreigners.

