Immigration

Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Daily Mail

US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
The US Sun

Putin mobilisation chief found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances as tyrant calls off disastrous conscription plan

A MILITARY commissar in charge of enlistment for Vladimir Putin’s chaotic mobilisation campaign has been found dead in “suspicious” circumstances prompting a murder investigation. Last month, Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as his disastrous war continues to falter with Moscow...
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
The Jewish Press

Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel

The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
Woonsocket Call

Indian Visa For Australian Citizens – Details of Visa granted by Indian Government

India is a destination that has something to offer travelers from all over the world. Some visitors want to learn about the rich culture and traditions, while others want to sample all the food or experience spirituality. The Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) is responsible for administering foreigner registration and immigration-related functions for visitors to India which includes visa extension. The services offered by the FRRO are available online for all foreigners.
