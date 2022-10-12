Read full article on original website
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme
NICOSIA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyprus on Wednesday said it would strip citizenship from 10 individuals, among thousands who benefited from a cash-for-passports scheme which collapsed under accusations of corruption in 2020.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
U.S. will return Venezuelans crossing illegally to Mexico, but opens new pathway to asylum
The United States and Mexico have agreed on a program intended to reduce a record flow of Venezuelan migrants to the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy
Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
First British woman and her child repatriated to UK from Syrian camp
A British woman and her child have been repatriated from a Syrian camp, the first time an adult has been allowed to come back to the UK from detention since the end of the ground war against Islamic State. The Foreign Office said that British policy to those held in...
U.K.・
‘Modern-day slavery’: Kenyan domestic workers tell of abuse in Saudi Arabia
Kenyan government urged to act as migrant housekeepers complain of physical, mental and sexual abuse in Gulf state
Putin mobilisation chief found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances as tyrant calls off disastrous conscription plan
A MILITARY commissar in charge of enlistment for Vladimir Putin’s chaotic mobilisation campaign has been found dead in “suspicious” circumstances prompting a murder investigation. Last month, Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as his disastrous war continues to falter with Moscow...
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
The Jewish Press
Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel
The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday.
From shining shoes in Africa to a seat in Italy's parliament
ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines.
Woonsocket Call
Indian Visa For Australian Citizens – Details of Visa granted by Indian Government
India is a destination that has something to offer travelers from all over the world. Some visitors want to learn about the rich culture and traditions, while others want to sample all the food or experience spirituality. The Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) is responsible for administering foreigner registration and immigration-related functions for visitors to India which includes visa extension. The services offered by the FRRO are available online for all foreigners.
The Jewish Press
Knesset Begins Review of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal – But Won’t Vote On It
Israeli lawmakers officially began on Wednesday evening to review the maritime boundary agreement between Israel and Lebanon. During the review, the agreement will be presented to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The review process is expected to take a maximum of two weeks – but at the end...
