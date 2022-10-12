ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Central Illinois Proud

BPD announces 2 gun arrests, 1 ghost gun found

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police announced Friday that two gun arrests have been made this week, with one yielding the seizure of a ghost gun. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers performed a vehicle search during a traffic stop of a juvenile male. During the stop, a pistol with no serial number–a ghost gun–was located.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified

October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois police officers shot during traffic stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — Two police officers were shot during a Wednesday morning traffic stop in Decatur. Police said that the officers made the traffic stop and asked the driver to show his hands. The two officers said that the did not comply, claiming that he fired several shots at them when they tried getting […]
DECATUR, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Gives Cops Fake Name When His Real Name Is Clearly Visible

There are some people you shouldn't mislead and the top honor belong to the police. No matter the circumstances it's never a good idea to lie to law enforcement. If you do it proves one has a lot of confidence. An Illinois man learned the hard way to not a fake i.d. to a police officer, especially when your name is tattooed on your person.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Decatur officers shot in shootout, suspect killed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired between Decatur officers and a suspect. It happened during a traffic stop near Walnut and Lowber streets around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two officers were shot. The suspect was also shot. All three were taken to the hospital. A reporter on scene talked to […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect located, arrested in July murder attempt

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July. On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
NORMAL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police: Crash closes Route 105

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Semi crashes into house in Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
wmay.com

Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion

An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
NEWMAN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL

