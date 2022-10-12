Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
DOJ: Normal woman among those charged with illegally purchasing firearm used to kill Champaign Police officer
URBANA (25 News Now) - Two women - one from Normal and the other from Indianapolis - were charged October 4 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. The indictment and related complaint unsealed Friday alleges that Regina Lewis, 27, of...
Central Illinois Proud
BPD announces 2 gun arrests, 1 ghost gun found
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police announced Friday that two gun arrests have been made this week, with one yielding the seizure of a ghost gun. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers performed a vehicle search during a traffic stop of a juvenile male. During the stop, a pistol with no serial number–a ghost gun–was located.
WAND TV
Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after throwing fire extinguishers off garage, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they were discharging fire extinguishers on top of a University of Illinois parking garage. It happened Thursday afternoon when witnesses say three men were on the top level of U. of I. parking garage C-7, 517 E. John St.
nowdecatur.com
UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified
October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
Illinois police officers shot during traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — Two police officers were shot during a Wednesday morning traffic stop in Decatur. Police said that the officers made the traffic stop and asked the driver to show his hands. The two officers said that the did not comply, claiming that he fired several shots at them when they tried getting […]
Illinois Man Gives Cops Fake Name When His Real Name Is Clearly Visible
There are some people you shouldn't mislead and the top honor belong to the police. No matter the circumstances it's never a good idea to lie to law enforcement. If you do it proves one has a lot of confidence. An Illinois man learned the hard way to not a fake i.d. to a police officer, especially when your name is tattooed on your person.
Decatur officers shot in shootout, suspect killed
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired between Decatur officers and a suspect. It happened during a traffic stop near Walnut and Lowber streets around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Two officers were shot. The suspect was also shot. All three were taken to the hospital. A reporter on scene talked to […]
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect located, arrested in July murder attempt
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July. On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
Semi crashes into house in Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
wmay.com
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
WCIA
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
Central Illinois Proud
Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest Drought Monitor shows Moderate Drought has expanded across Central Illinois, now encompassing much of Tazewell, Woodford, McLean and Livingston Counties. While the area did receive some much needed rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of that rain has not been factored into this week’s Drought Monitor update, but it likely wouldn’t have much of an impact in the ongoing drought conditions.
