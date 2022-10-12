ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peters was Fortnightly Club's Oct. 11 senior girl honoree

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club recognized Faith Peters as its Senior Girl Honoree on Oct. 11. She is the daughter of Jim and Amy Peters.

The Rice Lake High School senior has earned many academic awards, including induction into the National Honor Society her junior year. She maintains membership with her 4.0 grade point average.

She has represented her school as a member of the following organizations for four years: Class Representative, Student Council, International Club and FBLA, where she also served as an officer her junior and senior years. She served as a student tutor her sophomore year, was a member of FCCLA her junior and senior years, and was on the volleyball team for three years.

She believes her most important contribution has been leading her peers through her involvement in clubs that run events in the community and helping to create a positive effect throughout the school and city.

She has served her community as a Young Ambassador, worked with Feed My Starving Children, RLHS blood drive, Freshman First Day at RLHS, Forrest Run, Coaches vs. Cancer and as a volunteer at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Her work experience includes playing in the Spirited String Quartet for events and babysitting for many families in the community. She is presently employed as a barista for Caribou Coffee.

Peters plans to attend a four-year university where she wants to pursue a career in the medical field. She is already preparing for a medical career by serving as an intern at the Marshfield Clinic her senior year.

Community Policy