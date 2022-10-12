Lady Bears Net Dolphins

BEAR GRASS- Coming off a big victory against conference rival powerhouse Cape Hatteras, the Bears didn’t play worthy of the victory in the first set against the Ocracoke Dolphins. But they finally found themselves and won the match in three sets.

Bear Grass seemed to be in a state of dilemma which almost cost them a first set loss. Upset with disbelief Coach Tammy Hall used two time-outs in the first set in an attempt to reel the Lady Bears in.

The Lady Bears finally faced the reality that they were about to lose and conjured up enough will power to break the spirit that was haunting them and secure a first win, 25-16.

Oddly enough the Dolphins’ demeanor never changed throughout the match. They remained jovial and carefree. They were just a team of girls having fun.

Unfortunately that on the other side of the net, Bear Grass seemed stiff and out of sync.

Even though they won the next two sets convincingly, their game play didn’t seem fluent.

The last two sets were won by service points which eliminated the pressure of the Bears using their strategics and sets that they struggled with in the first set.

The Bears won the match (25-16), (25-6) and (25-6).

“We started out sluggish in the first set, but it turned around in the second and third set,” as Head Coach Tammy Hall elaborated.

“We are coming off a three-set sweep against Cape Hatteras from last Thursday. The win puts us in a tie for first place in the conference. The girls left it all on the court playing a tough Hatteras team. I was proud of how they came together and played,” continued Coach Hall.

“Our record now moves to 11-6 with three games to go. We celebrated our seniors today (Thursday) against Columbia.”

Madi Hall led in scoring with 26 points of which 16 straights were from service. Hannah Holiday had 13 points which all were from service.

Hitters Madi Hall was seven-of-nine and Leah Sanders was four-for-four.

Erin Lee had 22 receptions and Mackenzie Long had 22 assists.