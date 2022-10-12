Diavolo is a dance company not for the faint of heart. When you watch Trajectoire, one of Artistic Director Jacques Heim’s signature works, you’re held captive by the gravity-defying assignment at hand. Dancers maneuver a 3,000-pound boat using only momentum to catapult themselves into the air with stunning accuracy, not to mention fluidity and grace. The seesaw like contraption is a behemoth in and of itself, all steel, wood, and aluminum; a mistake on this apparatus would be unforgiving to say the least.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO